Morgan Truck Body Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary by Showcasing Electrified Truck Refrigerated Concept Body at Work Truck Week 2022

MORGANTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BodiesThatMoveBusiness–Morgan Truck Body has unveiled its latest body innovations with the introduction of an electrified refrigerated concept truck body during Work Truck Week, March 8-11, 2022 in Indianapolis (Booth #4949).





“Morgan is at the forefront of our customers’ transition to an electrified refrigerated fleet,” says Tom Diez, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Morgan Truck Body. “We have been partnering and collaborating with OEMs, customers and end users to drive the innovations on the electrified truck bodies we are unveiling today.”

Mounted on a Lion Electric Lion6 chassis and utilizing a Thermo King all-electric refrigerated unit, the 24-foot truck body is constructed with state-of-the-art materials that are designed to maximize thermal efficiency and lighten the load, and includes a full complement of situational awareness sensors. Morgan Truck Body is North America’s leading producer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies that are compatible with fully electric powertrains and refrigerated units. The refrigerated unit is seamlessly integrated with Lion Electric’s vehicle systems and powered by the vehicle’s onboard batteries, which use Lion’s proprietary battery thermal management systems to maximize efficiency.

Morgan’s EV refrigerated truck body is designed with an aluminum-extruded subframe that provides significant weight reduction and composite panels that reduce weight without compromising structural integrity. The truck body is shaped to improve aerodynamics, utilizing cab-mounted fairing, side skirting and wheel covers that reduce drag and help with energy efficiency and maximize delivery range.

Advanced energy-saving features include a high-speed side curtain door improving thermal efficiency, food chain security and significant energy savings by maintaining a constant temperature and humidity barrier for electric reefer truck interiors. Interior walls are insulated with three inches of thermal-efficient polyurethane foam to maximize energy savings.

“As the leading manufacturer of truck bodies in the electrified light- and medium-duty transportation segment, Lion Electric appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Morgan Truck Body on new applications for our Lion trucks,” says Brian Piern, Chief Commercial Officer of Lion Electric. “Together, we are introducing unique features specifically adapted to end users, as well as to commercial fleets with temperature-sensitive needs, who will have the opportunity to experience the many benefits that electric trucks offer.”

The all-electric transport refrigeration unit (TRU) utilized in Morgan’s concept vehicle is Thermo King’s recently introduced e1000 unit. The e1000 will satisfy the refrigeration needs of large truck operators with the zero-emission benefits of electrification. As part of Thermo King’s evolve™ product line, the e1000 unit will provide customers with sustainable solutions with increased reliability, lower weight, and reduced noise.

“Thermo King is committed to delivering our customers a fully electrified portfolio of transportation solutions for every segment of the cold chain by 2025,” says Chris Tanaka, Vice President of Product Management, Thermo King Americas. “Partnering with respected industry leaders and technology innovators will help to further ensure that our new line of electrified products maintains the same level of quality, reliability and performance our customers expect from the Thermo King brand.”

“Our customers seek energy-efficient solutions that offset the weight added by batteries, without losing cargo capacity and delivery range, and this body addresses these challenges head on,” says Morgan Truck Body Vice President of Engineering Corby Stover. “The demand for electrification has been a catalyst for innovation. The creation of our Innovation Lab along with our existing R & D center will provide a collaborative approach for Morgan to introduce new technologies and drive the transition to electric vehicles.”

About Morgan Truck Body, LLC

Those who depend on trucks to move their business choose Morgan Truck Body. As the company celebrates its 70th Anniversary, Morgan remains committed to its mission to design, build, sell, and support the most reliable truck bodies in the world, as the preferred global partner providing innovative middle-mile solutions connecting the world’s supply chain. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Morgantown, PA, Morgan Truck Body is the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America. Morgan employs over 2,300 team members in 14 manufacturing locations and 8 service centers across the United States and Canada. Morgan Truck Body, LLC is a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, an owner-operated business enterprise providing best-in-class automotive and manufacturing goods and services. www.MorganCorp.com

About Lion Electric Company

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies. Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV. Lion Electric, The Bright Move www.TheLionElectric.com

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars, since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com.

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

