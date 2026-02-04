Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures Hosts Global Demo Day, Opens Applications for Next Cohort

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today is hosting its annual global Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures (MSISV) Demo Day, with startups and nonprofits participating from across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The organizations will pitch over 300 investors, as well as potential business partners and customers.

Over the past five months, MSISV has supported 29 startups and four nonprofits through an intensive accelerator program, providing them with capital, a tailored curriculum, mentorship opportunities and business-growth resources from Morgan Stanley’s ecosystem of internal and external partners.

“With founders spanning 10 countries and 13 industries, our Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures cohort underscores the potential of innovators globally to bring disruptive solutions for business and society to market,” said Jessica Alsford, Morgan Stanley Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are eager to watch as these founders continue to scale with the backing of our Integrated Firm.”

The startups and nonprofits in the latest cohort are driving innovation in industries including healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, energy, caregiving and human resources. Their solutions address a variety of business and societal challenges, such as workplace accessibility for low-vision employees, access to chronic medication dispensaries, robotic systems for waste management, and automated candidate screening and HR operations.

The organizations are: Airpals (US), Bump (US), BuuPass (Kenya), Care Hero (US), Caring Africa (Nigeria), Citera (Canada), CLIMADA Technologies (Switzerland), COUNT (US), Cytochroma (UK), Danu Robotics (UK), Envisionit Deep AI (UK), Fabrico (Bulgaria), FastVisa (US), Femly (US), Fitnescity Health (US), Hamperapp (US), InsideOut (UK), LightEd Impact Foundation (Nigeria), Mimicrete (UK), Moodbit (US), Motics (UK), Pelebox (South Africa), Pirta (US), Plan Your Baby (UK), ReBokeh (US), RightMatch AI (US), Rivet (US), S.Lab (Spain), Social Good Software (US), SolarAPP Foundation (US), Tuli Health (UK), Uvera (Saudi Arabia) and Zuri Health (UK). Learn more about the cohort here.

In addition, applications for the next MSISV cohort of early-stage startups and nonprofits open today with a focus on impact in the areas of environment, healthcare, economic empowerment, education and human capital. Organizations can apply through March 31, 2026, with the cohort scheduled to launch later this year. Learn more about MSISV here.

About Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures

Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures (MSISV) provides innovators with access to capital and resources to help them develop and scale. Our mission is to catalyze innovation and impact by supporting early-stage startups and nonprofits that are building solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

© 2026 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

Media Relations Contact: Carrie Hall, carrie.hall@morganstanley.com