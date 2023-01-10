<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Morgan County, Illinois, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Supervision Solution

Go-live is first for Enterprise Supervision solution in Illinois

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the Morgan County Probation Department in Illinois has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution.

“Implementing Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution has helped us create efficiencies by streamlining our existing probation processes,” said Tod Dillard, Morgan County probation department director. “We’re most excited about having a way to report to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts (AOIC), which is a complex but critical task for our department. This solution makes it easy, allowing our staff to focus their energy on providing the best service to the county.”

Morgan County’s prior supervision solution was nearing end of life and not able to support the county’s needs. The county selected Tyler after a thorough evaluation, citing that Tyler’s solution offered the most significant functionality to manage the complex probation process.

Following a successful go-live, Morgan County now has a modern probation case management system. It can easily provide reporting to the AOIC as the reporting model is built on Tyler’s Data & Insights platform. Other benefits of the newly adopted solution include:

  • Full case monitoring and reporting capabilities for adult and juvenile probation, parole, pretrial, and diversion within a single case management system
  • Ability to easily generate case documents, track financials, and complete existing assessments all within the solution
  • Integrated device tracking, allowing staff to create policies and zones to monitor devices quickly
  • Scalable and flexible institution management to make tracking, recording, moving, and reporting a seamless process
  • Automatic appointment reminders that contact offenders the day before an appointment or hearing, making them more likely to appear in court

“The probation process is complex with many moving parts that all need to work together,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We’re pleased to have delivered a comprehensive solution to Morgan County to streamline staff processes, which will provide better service to detainees.”

Morgan County is located in west central Illinois, near the state capital of Springfield. It has a population of approximately 32,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

