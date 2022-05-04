Morgan Community College Extends YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Contract to Aid in Bridge Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Located in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Morgan Community College has extended its Enterprise Video Platform contract for another year. Initially, YuJa was deployed to facilitate the college’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program offered through the Colorado Community College System (CCCS). The program ensures first-time students attending any CCCS college are guaranteed admission to a participating four-year college or university.

In addition to serving as a video repository for lectures and course material, the Video Platform enables instructors to add captions and other accessibility features, video quizzing, and embed videos into their learning management system for quick reference.

“Morgan Community College is using YuJa in an innovative way to help high school students earn college credit, and to ensure that students who start at the community college level can easily transfer their Associate degree credits to another institution,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re pleased the Video Platform is part of this program and helps streamline processes for students and instructors.”

ABOUT MORGAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

With more than 50 programs, Morgan Community College is a two-year institution in northeastern Colorado serving an area of 11,500 square miles with a campus in Fort Morgan and remote centers in Bennett, Burlington, Limon, and Wray. MCC prides itself on providing educational opportunities that are of the highest quality while maintaining a friendly atmosphere.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278