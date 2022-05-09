MORE Launches Farrah Fawcett NFT at Resorts World Las Vegas

NFT Collection to be displayed on the property’s 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED Screen and more ahead of sale

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MORE #farrahfawcettnft–The Farrah Fawcett Foundation and MORE Management announced today that the highly-anticipated NFT collection (www.farrahnft.com), based on the world-famous red bathing suit poster, is currently on display at Resorts World Las Vegas prior to going on sale May 17-23.

This is one of the first times that an NFT drop has been revealed on the Las Vegas Strip, giving NFT collectors, fans and cryptocurrency enthusiasts the opportunity to visit Resorts World Las Vegas and see the collection in person.

The NFT will be displayed on the resort’s exterior screens, including the 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED Screen, visible on the Las Vegas Strip and across the valley, as well as indoors on the 50-foot diameter LED Globe located in The District.

The best-selling poster of all time, with a record-breaking 12 million copies sold, has been recast as an NFT, including limited edition variations of the poster by award-winning NFT artist, Elise Swopes. The different variations will be on auction beginning on May 17 at www.farrahnft.com.

The highlight of the collection is a one of one NFT, which comes with a prize package for the winner that includes a stay at Resorts World Las Vegas, a museum-grade LED screen from Luma Canvas, two premier VIP tickets to the Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Gala in Dallas, TX on October 20, 2022, and a guarantee from the Foundation that the poster will never be replicated as a single NFT again.

“We are thrilled to partner with Resorts World Las Vegas to unveil this special NFT collection. Farrah loved Las Vegas and would be so excited to see ‘the poster’ in lights on the Strip,” said Alana Stewart, President of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation.

“The opportunity to debut the Farrah NFT collection at Resorts World demonstrates how Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is moving towards a cryptocurrency powered future,” added Peter Klamka, CEO of MORE Management, the developer of the NFTs.

“Working with companies like MORE Management furthers our commitment to be the most technologically advanced resort on the Strip and explore opportunities in crypto,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We are excited to use our incredible LED assets to showcase this NFT collection.”

Proceeds from the NFT sales will go to the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, a non-profit set up by Farrah to support of HPV-related cancer research, prevention and awareness.

