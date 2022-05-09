Home Business Wire MORE Launches Farrah Fawcett NFT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Business Wire

MORE Launches Farrah Fawcett NFT at Resorts World Las Vegas

di Business Wire

NFT Collection to be displayed on the property’s 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED Screen and more ahead of sale

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MORE #farrahfawcettnft–The Farrah Fawcett Foundation and MORE Management announced today that the highly-anticipated NFT collection (www.farrahnft.com), based on the world-famous red bathing suit poster, is currently on display at Resorts World Las Vegas prior to going on sale May 17-23.

This is one of the first times that an NFT drop has been revealed on the Las Vegas Strip, giving NFT collectors, fans and cryptocurrency enthusiasts the opportunity to visit Resorts World Las Vegas and see the collection in person.

The NFT will be displayed on the resort’s exterior screens, including the 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED Screen, visible on the Las Vegas Strip and across the valley, as well as indoors on the 50-foot diameter LED Globe located in The District.

The best-selling poster of all time, with a record-breaking 12 million copies sold, has been recast as an NFT, including limited edition variations of the poster by award-winning NFT artist, Elise Swopes. The different variations will be on auction beginning on May 17 at www.farrahnft.com.

The highlight of the collection is a one of one NFT, which comes with a prize package for the winner that includes a stay at Resorts World Las Vegas, a museum-grade LED screen from Luma Canvas, two premier VIP tickets to the Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Gala in Dallas, TX on October 20, 2022, and a guarantee from the Foundation that the poster will never be replicated as a single NFT again.

“We are thrilled to partner with Resorts World Las Vegas to unveil this special NFT collection. Farrah loved Las Vegas and would be so excited to see ‘the poster’ in lights on the Strip,” said Alana Stewart, President of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation.

“The opportunity to debut the Farrah NFT collection at Resorts World demonstrates how Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is moving towards a cryptocurrency powered future,” added Peter Klamka, CEO of MORE Management, the developer of the NFTs.

“Working with companies like MORE Management furthers our commitment to be the most technologically advanced resort on the Strip and explore opportunities in crypto,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We are excited to use our incredible LED assets to showcase this NFT collection.”

Proceeds from the NFT sales will go to the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, a non-profit set up by Farrah to support of HPV-related cancer research, prevention and awareness.

Contacts

Kate Ellis

kate@morebrand.co

Allied Global Marketing (For Resorts World Las Vegas)

ResortsWorld@alliedglobalmarketing.com

Christine Romero

christine@thefarrahfawcettfoundation.org

Articoli correlati

Streaming Video Alliance Convenes for Q2 Member Meeting and Publishes New Document by VR Study Group on eXtended Reality

Business Wire Business Wire -
Welcomes New Members ARK Multicasting, Ceeblue, SiriusXM Radio, The Football Association Premier League, and WarnerMedia FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Streaming Video...
Continua a leggere

Western Digital Unleashes New Era of Growth for Cloud Market With World’s First 22TB CMR and 26TB UltraSMR HDDs

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Innovation Reduces TCO for Hyperscale Cloud Customers and Accelerates Adoption of SMR SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What’s Next Western Digital Event...
Continua a leggere

Ed Helms, Evander Holyfield and FaZe Clan Have Never Been Mentioned in the Same Sentence, Until Now

Business Wire Business Wire -
Xfinity Internet Makes Ed Helms Unbeatable; Evander Holyfield Blocks Cyber Threats; and FaZe Clan’s FaZe Swagg Battles a Villain...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Streaming Video Alliance Convenes for Q2 Member Meeting and Publishes New Document by VR...

Business Wire