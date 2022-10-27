<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Moravian University Adds YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Archiving to Provide Scalable Storage Solution for Video and Media Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of America’s oldest institutions of higher learning, Moravian University, has deployed YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance to better manage and archive its high-volume video workloads. In addition to storage capabilities, the university will benefit from unlimited annual storage, unlimited ASR captioning and transcription for videos.

YuJa Himalayas provides a unified platform for saving large volumes of files and media to meet compliance requirements while allowing institutions to review and search recordings, analyze and search visual content, identify compliance issues, manage risks, and enable e-discovery scenarios. Himalayas automatically provides tools to identify regulatory and corporate compliance risks in video, audio, and documents by providing the searchable transcriptions of spoken words and optical character recognition (OCR) of screen content.

“Moravian University has been using the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for more than five years. Now, they can more affordably store Zoom and YuJa Software Capture videos and other media in cold storage, so it’s accessible when they need it, but not taking up active storage space,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re proud to help simplify workflows, automate processes, reduce storage overhead, and provide peace of mind that content is securely stored.”

ABOUT MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY

Moravian University is set in Bethlehem and the picturesque Lehigh Valley of eastern Pennsylvania. Founded in 1742, Moravian University offers students a private education with personal attention and preparation for life, and has a record of success longer than our nation’s history. With small class sizes and expansive academics, Moravian University is both selective and accessible, rooted in an education-for-all inclusiveness that we pioneered. The first school to open its doors to women, Moravian has constantly evolved over 280 years and now carries university recognition, reflecting the richness of our undergraduate, graduate, and research offerings.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

