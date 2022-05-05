Moogsoft Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best DevOps Tool Category

AIOps pioneer’s technology earns nod from industry leaders

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moogsoft, the AIOps pioneer and leader, today announces that its industry-leading AIOps product was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best DevOps Tool category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

Moogsoft’s AIOps platform gives DevOps practitioners and SRE teams the tools they need to rapidly deploy apps and services while ensuring the continuous availability of these innovations. This award achievement follows Moogsoft’s recent product update including enhancements to accelerate incident response as well as new reporting and analytics capabilities.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Moogsoft was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

According to a 2022 CODiE award expert from the panel of judges, “Moogsoft is a really great observability and AIOps tool for ITSM customers. Earlier, IT system management teams had to scale their headcount proportional to the number of incidents or tickets their teams got – Moogsoft’s innovation makes DevOps teams scale more reliably.”

“Moogsoft’s product enables DevOps and SRE teams to innovate more and operate less by providing situational awareness of digital services’ performance throughout the DevOps lifecycle,” said Phil Tee, CEO of Moogsoft. “I’m proud of the work our product team does behind the scenes to help make the working lives of tech teams easier and always stay a few steps ahead of their needs.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is the AIOps pioneer and leader delivering the most advanced domain-agnostic platform that enables DevOps, SRE, and ITOps teams to detect incidents early, know what’s wrong, and fix things faster. Backed by a team with decades of deep domain experience and 41 granted patents, with a further 31 pending, Moogsoft continues to innovate. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 150 customers worldwide including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, Uber and Yahoo.

Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

