Moody’s Profiles Latest Innovations and Achievements in New Video Series for Upcoming Investor Day Event

Videos provide an insider’s look at the Company’s strategic priorities and growth objectives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today launched a new series of pre-recorded insights for stockholders in anticipation of its Investor Day event to be held on March 10, 2022 at the New York Stock Exchange. Interested attendees may view these recordings and register for the event on Moody’s Investor Day website.

The series provides an insider’s look at the Company’s latest innovations and achievements, as well as its strategic priorities and growth objectives for 2022 and beyond. It is comprised of six videos, all released today and available via this link:

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) outlines Moody’s diverse culture and focus on supporting DE&I initiatives across our global workforce ;

(DE&I) outlines Moody’s diverse culture and focus on supporting DE&I initiatives across our global workforce ESG & Climate offers a 360-degree view of ESG risks and opportunities that market participants face today and our unique ability to address their needs, as well as Moody’s own commitments across these critical areas ;

offers a 360-degree view of ESG risks and opportunities that market participants face today and our unique ability to address their needs, as well as Moody’s own commitments across these critical areas Finance & Strategy delivers insight on the Company’s strategic approach to continued growth through capital allocation, acquisitions, and organic investments, as well as an overview of the new Moody’s Analytics reporting lines of business ;

delivers insight on the Company’s strategic approach to continued growth through capital allocation, acquisitions, and organic investments, as well as an overview of the new Moody’s Analytics reporting lines of business Moody’s Analytics demonstrates how our integrated risk assessment strategy helps customers navigate interconnected risks, make better decisions, and build resilience ;

demonstrates how our integrated risk assessment strategy helps customers navigate interconnected risks, make better decisions, and build resilience Moody’s Investors Service discusses the evolving impact and transparency that ratings provide to the global debt capital markets and to market participants; and

discusses the evolving impact and transparency that ratings provide to the global debt capital markets and to market participants; and Technology & Innovation highlights how innovation and interoperable technology are core to Moody’s business strategy.

Moody’s Investor Day will take place at the New York Stock Exchange on March 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET. During the event, senior leaders will discuss the Company’s businesses and long-term strategies, as well as provide an update on the current financial and business environment. Introductory remarks and a Q&A panel with Moody’s senior executives will be broadcast live from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET. Links to the live broadcast will be available on the Moody’s Investor Day website and emailed to registered participants shortly before the event begins.

Registration for Investor Day is required. For further information, please contact Moody’s Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com.

