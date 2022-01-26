Home Business Wire Moody’s Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today announced that it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third year in a row. Moody’s was recognized for ongoing leadership in promoting gender equality among its peer companies in the global business community.

“Moody’s continued inclusion in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index is a strong testament to our ongoing work to support women in the workplace,” said DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer at Moody’s. “As we look ahead, our actions will continue to be guided by our values – namely to foster an environment at Moody’s where all employees can thrive.”

The GEI is a reference index that measures and tracks the performance of public companies across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. The index is designed to help investors direct capital to companies committed to supporting gender equality through proactive policies and transparency.

Moody’s continues to expand its policies, programs, and events to better serve the needs of its women employees, and in 2021 published an inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report and a Human Rights Statement. Additionally, Moody’s launched its Gender & Finance hub to honor International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, and established public gender diversity goals. Moody’s also continues to partner with WEConnect International to support women entrepreneurs around the world, and with Girls Who Code to encourage students to explore careers in technology.

The GEI recognition underscores Moody’s continued contribution to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on gender equality in the United Nations’ 2030 agenda, one of five SDGs in Moody’s sustainability strategy.

Learn more at https://about.moodys.io/sustainability.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 13,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

