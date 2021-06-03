Moody’s ESG Solutions: V.E provides Second Party Opinion on Edison International’s Sustainable Financing Framework

NEW YORK & LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s ESG Solutions announced today that V.E has provided a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on Edison International’s Sustainable Financing Framework. The framework will govern future bond issuances to finance environmental and social project categories.

The eligible green projects aim to combat climate change through the avoidance of CO2 emissions, increase resilience to the physical effects of climate change, and improve energy efficiency. The eligible social projects intend to reduce inequality by enabling opportunities in Edison’s procurement for diverse business enterprises, such as small businesses that are owned by minority communities, women, veterans, and/or the LGBTQ+ community.

According to V.E, Edison’s framework is aligned with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles and Sustainable Bond Guidelines.

“In our assessment, the bonds issued via this framework will provide an ‘advanced’ contribution to sustainability objectives,” said Adriana Cruz Felix, Head of Sustainable Finance Research at V.E. “Integrating renewable sources on the grid and supporting customers’ adoption of carbon-free technology are some of the key issues facing the electric utility sector – the renewable energy projects to be financed via Edison’s framework have the potential to positively impact the company, its supply chain and customers.”

V.E’s SPOs on sustainability credentials help market participants secure financing through sustainable bonds and loans, strengthen issuers’ and projects’ credibility, and give investors confidence. To date, V.E has produced more than 330 SPOs on sustainable financing operations worldwide. To learn more, please visit moodys.com/sustainable-finance.

V.E’s SPO on Edison International’s Sustainable Financing Framework is available here.

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.

