Moody’s Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 12, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics, will speak at the Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on Monday, August 12, 2024. Mr. Tulenko’s presentation will begin at approximately 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time and the audio will be webcast live. The audio webcast will be accessible at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.





This event is conducted in compliance with Regulation FD. Senior management may use this content during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.

ABOUT MOODY’S

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 15,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

