Montecito Medical Acquires Four-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Indiana and Ohio

All four buildings, which offer a combined total of nearly 32,000 square feet, are tenanted by Whitewater Eye Centers. The properties acquired by Montecito include the group’s headquarters in Richmond, IN.

“We are pleased to work with the physicians who provide care at these properties and look forward to building a long-term, win-win relationship with them,” said Rus Gudnyy, Senior Vice President of Investments at Montecito Medical.

Whitewater Eye Centers is a full-service ophthalmic practice that offers advanced vision care, including medical and surgical eye care, to patients across eastern Indiana and western Ohio. In addition to the four properties acquired by Montecito, the group maintains three other Indiana locations.

“As we expand our company’s footprint in both Indiana and Ohio, we are gratified that so many medical office owners and provider groups continue to choose Montecito as their real estate partner,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

