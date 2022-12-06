<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Monroe Capital Supports Protos Security's Add-on Acquisitions
Monroe Capital Supports Protos Security’s Add-on Acquisitions

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as administrative agent and sole lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the add-on acquisitions of Blue Star Security (“Blue Star”), ControlByNet, and MG Security Services, by Protos Security (“Protos”), an existing portfolio company of Southfield Capital.

Protos is a tech-enabled managed security services provider. Blue Star provides armed security consisting of off-duty and retired law enforcement officers for numerous Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses. ControlByNet offers remote guarding and software solutions that work across all devices through the cloud or as an onsite managed service. MG Security Services provides armed and unarmed security guard services, crisis management, fraud prevention and private investigation for commercial real estate, hospitals, property management, education and financial services clients. These acquisitions further strengthen Protos’ service offering and enhance its suite of security solutions.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Contacts

Zia Uddin

Monroe Capital LLC

312-523-2374

zuddin@monroecap.com

Margaret Chase

BackBay Communications

617-391-0790 ext. 123

Margaret.chase@backbaycommunications.com

