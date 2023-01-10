<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Monroe Capital Supports Argano’s Acquisition of ITK Solutions Group, LLC

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as administrative agent and sole lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of ITK Solutions Group LLC (“ITK”) by Argano, an existing portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners.

Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, ITK is comprised of business process, industry, and technology consulting experts. Through its expertise with Microsoft Dynamics, ITK delivers digital transformation services and optimized business processes for retail/e-commerce, nonprofit/NGO, and professional services organizations. Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider. With the addition of ITK, Argano further expands its Microsoft capabilities and industry-focused solutions and services.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

