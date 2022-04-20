Monport Announces the Line on Affordable Quality Laser Machines

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monport Tech Inc. announced the grand opening of Monport laser, selling good quality and affordable laser machines and providing first-class customer service. In the past, a professional laser engraving machine that could engrave thousands of materials was very expensive. For a large company, these prices are no problem. But for small workshops and craft-lovers, huge investment can be a real challenge. That’s where Monport comes in. We were founded to let more ordinary people like small business owners, families, makers, amateurs and even a full-time homemaker to own their own laser engraving machines, rather than giving up the opportunity to do their own projects because of the high price! During the discount period, don’t miss this discount opportunity to buy their own powerful professional laser engraving machine!

Monport CEO Cherry Wang said: “Monport is dedicated to providing affordable laser engraving machines without sacrificing quality or professional ability. In fact, this is part of our mission statement: to bring low-cost and professional-grade laser engraving machines to more ordinary makers.

“Furthermore, Monport also launched three pre-sale laser engraving machines with higher power of 100W, 130W and 150W respectively. Our high-power CO2 laser engraver is famous for its powerful laser beam, potent cutting ability and professional accuracy. From 100W to 150W, the Monport laser machine can engrave deeper and cut through 10mm to 15mm thick wood and acrylic! Today, Monport is open to all consumers, the cheapest laser engraving machine is as low as $46 a month with Affirm! We hope everyone can obtain a laser engraving machine with a lower price and powerful functions!”

Rich Faraone, a customer who has purchased Monport 40W, is also the technical support of Monport and the host of our open room said “I was very impressed with the first 40W I ordered, and finally I ordered a fiber laser. I admitted that I got a very special price and decided to provide them with an open room and technical support since I service lasers for a living. But I wouldn’t have done any of it without knowing I’m standing up for a quality product! I have to laugh at the review that said buy an OMTech, since these come from the same factory but a better build and lower price! I just today ordered another 80W unit for the laser shop from Monport that should be here next week. You won’t get a better price anywhere, which is how this all started in the first place. That’s why I chose Monport.”

Monport currently offers three types of laser machines: desktop laser engraving machine, industrial laser engraving machine, and fiber laser marking machine, which are all available for purchase at Monportlaser.com.

1. Monport Desktop laser engraving machine is famous for its accessibility, versatility and portability. Monport compact 40W desktop laser engraving machine can make perfect engravings, cutting to “⅛” plywood and acrylic. The machine design is suitable for your creative needs and is the favorite creative tool for family lovers, artists and small enterprises.

2. Monport industrial laser engraving machines are famous for their high speed and powerful laser cutting ability. Monport CO2 laser engraving & cutting machines can not only cut plexiglass / acrylic, but also cut a variety of non-metallic materials, such as wood / fabric / leather / crystal / bamboo. Monport laser engraving machines can be used in many industries, such as model, advertising, decoration, articles and gifts, toys, machine masks and so on.

3. Monport fiber laser marking machines offer you more possibilities to mark. You are able to test it on metal material like gold, silver, stainless steel and more. Plus, it has higher accuracy and its patterns are more delicate. With a Galvo Drive and variable lenses, you are able to explore a much deeper and more beautiful laser design world!

“Customers use our most popular industrial CO2 laser engraving machine series every day. I’m always surprised by the projects they share with us,” said by Yuki Jiang from our customer center.

Opening Sale for sign-ups which started April 13, 2022 is available now, 5% off at all the laser machines. Visit https://monportlaser.com for more information on the sales.

About Monport

Monport is born to bring affordable and outstanding laser engraving systems to more general industry workers and makers, assisting them to practice and turn their wonders into reality! Monthly payment, free shipping to US 48 states, sufficient supplies, in-time pre-sale and post-sale service offered to provide good quality machines and services.

