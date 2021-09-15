Monotype Announces the Acquisition of Iconic Type Foundry Hoefler&Co.

One of typography’s most beloved font libraries, the Hoefler&Co collection of more than 1,100 original typeface designs joins the Monotype family.

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#branding–Monotype today announced that it has acquired Hoefler&Co, the prominent type foundry based in New York City. Hoefler&Co is one of the most iconic names in type design, having designed the fonts that give voice to many of the world’s foremost institutions, publications, causes, and brands.

With the acquisition of Hoefler&Co, Monotype will expand its type library to include some of the world’s most popular typefaces including Gotham, Knockout, Mercury, Sentinel, Chronicle, Decimal, and Archer . Hoefler&Co designs will continue to be available through typography.com, and Monotype also plans to distribute the typefaces through its Monotype Fonts offering. Monotype Fonts combines the world’s largest collection of award-winning type, the expertise of the most sought-after foundries and type designers, and trusted and secure font management — all under a single agreement.

“In the world of type design, there are few names as well-regarded as Hoefler&Co,” said Monotype CEO, Ninan Chacko. “By adding Hoefler&Co’s premier library and design expertise, we can better serve the creative community through Monotype Fonts, while expanding on our mission to elevate the value of typography in driving commerce and culture.”

Hoefler&Co was founded in 1989 by Jonathan Hoefler, and quickly became one of the most prestigious type foundries in the world. Hoefler is the subject of an Emmy-nominated episode of the Netflix original documentary series Abstract: The Art of Design. President Barack Obama famously used Hoefler&Co’s Gotham as his campaign’s signature typeface, and both the Biden-Harris campaign and the Biden White House are defined by the Hoefler&Co typefaces Decimal and Mercury.

Jonathan Hoefler and Carleen Borsella, CEO of Hoefler&Co, will be taking this opportunity to step away from the company to explore new creative endeavors. “Monotype is unquestionably the right partner to help our work continue to grow, and meet the expanding needs of creative professionals in the years ahead,” said Hoefler. “For us, it was critical to partner with an organization that fundamentally believes in the value of type. Monotype is the most experienced foundry in the world, who today cares for many of the world’s most important typefaces, making them the natural home for the work we’ve created at Hoefler&Co.”

“In our conversations with Monotype, it’s always been clear that they understand the importance of type to both designers and brands,” adds Borsella. “Monotype is uniquely poised to meet the opportunities of the moment, and our team’s expertise and H&Co’s heritage will add tremendous value to Monotype. We look forward to seeing how both organizations come together to create new solutions for the creative community.”

Hoefler&Co’s body of work is both influential and pervasive, serving diverse brands such as Delta Air Lines and Tiffany & Co., publications such as Wired and The New York Times, institutions such as the Guggenheim Museum, The Public Theater, and New York University, and non-profit organizations including the Natural Resources Defense Council, The Peconic Land Trust, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The first type foundry ever to be honored by the National Design Awards at the White House, Hoefler&Co’s typefaces are in the permanent collections of both the Smithsonian Institution and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

About Monotype

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise. The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world.

