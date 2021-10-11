Monique Billings and Obsesh Form a Powerful Team to Make Sports More Accessible for All

Atlanta Dream WNBA star and UCLA basketball alum Monique Billings joins Obsesh sports marketplace as an Athlete and Advisor to help shape and create the future of sports





OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#obsesh–Obsesh, the leading sports marketplace platform for top athletes, has announced that WNBA Atlanta Dream power forward and UCLA basketball alum Monique Billings has joined the company as both an Athlete and an Advisor. Billings, who just finished her third season in the WNBA as a power forward for the Atlanta Dream, has a stake in the success of Obsesh. She will be an advisor and ambassador while supporting the growth of new athletes on the marketplace, including categories such as basketball, WNBA and NCAA student-athletes with the new name, image, likeness ruling earlier this summer.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have access to my role models and felt like I could never reach the people who I admired and could further my potential. I played a lot of different sports and started to learn basketball just by going out and playing with my Dad,” said Monique Billings. “Today, I’m at the top of my career and find myself wanting to share my experience and skills with others in ways that I didn’t have access to. I see Obsesh changing the way young aspiring athletes can get personal access to any talented athlete. There really isn’t an easier way to inspire, teach and support the next generation, and I’m committed to making sure no athlete or fan misses out on that.”

Monique has always used basketball to bring people and communities together and bring a voice for change. Already she’s partnered with Obsesh and the non-profit The Hoop Bus to spread positivity, further lending to her long history of driving change at the wheel.

“Monique is an inspiring leader on and off the court! It’s her authenticity, focus and purpose in life that drew us to her,” said Jonalyn Morris, Cofounder and Chief Development Officer. “We are incredibly lucky to have Monique in our corner, and not just for the sake of business, but for the future of sports. We know that together, we can create a better future for access to athletes, and for a life well lived by all.”

Monique is making herself accessible as an athlete by offering those same skills and leadership abilities on the Obsesh platform. Consumers can request personal video messages from Monique directly that can range in subject matter from learning how to elevate skills in the game, to tackling confidence issues, to living healthier. Monique can also personally break down a consumer’s skills or techniques, just like she does as a professional analyst for the NBA.

To book an experience with Monique Billings, visit https://bit.ly/BookwithMo.

About Obsesh

Obsesh is the leading marketplace platform for sports connecting consumers and top athletes through personalized products. The California-based company is female-founded, top 5 global sportstech platform and backed by top global sports innovators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, Chad Hurley, YouTube co-founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Brent Hurley, Youtube founding team member, Brian Garret, Founder Crosscut Ventures, Dan Mannix, Former CEO CSM Global Sports & Entertainment Agency, and Paul Bricault, Founder Amplify.LA and Board Partner, Greycroft. To get the edge from a pro, visit https://www.obsesh.com/. Ready to enroll as Sports Talent? Visit https://pro.obsesh.com/.

About Monique Billings

Through Monique Billings’ authentic and unapologetic commitment to the discussion of women’s empowerment, wellness, fitness, beauty and fashion, she is paving the way for future athletes and entrepreneurs. She’s a sought-after brand ambassador, working with Ladder, the supplement brand founded and owned by LeBron James, Lucyd Eyewear and others, and Monique now serves as an advisor to the Obsesh sports platform to shape the future of how athletes and fans connect. Monique, a Corona, California native, was a second round draft pick to the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream in 2018, following an illustrious career at UCLA. She has also spent her career playing internationally in Russia, Israel, China, and South Korea, and most recently joined the Bally Sports West family as a live analyst for the upcoming Atlanta Hawks NBA season.

