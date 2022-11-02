<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire MoneyLion to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference, 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha...
Business Wire

MoneyLion to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference, 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, NYSE Financials Virtual Investor Access Day and Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice, announced today its participation at the following conferences in November:

Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference

Attending: Monday, November 14th

Where: New York, NY

13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Attending: Thursday, November 17th

Where: New York, NY

NYSE Financials Virtual Investor Access Day

Attending: Tuesday, November 29th

Where: Virtual

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Attending: Wednesday, November 30th

Where: Scottsdale, AZ

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s Investor Relations team at ir@moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

Contacts

Sean Horgan

Head of Investor Relations, MoneyLion

O: (332) 258-7621

shorgan@moneylion.com

MoneyLion Communications

pr@moneylion.com

Articoli correlati

Kyndryl Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 total $4.2 billion, net loss is $281 million, pretax loss is...
Continua a leggere

Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Third Quarter Revenue of $148 Million, up 20% Year-over-Year - - Fourteenth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth - CHICAGO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

DHI Group’s Third Quarter Total Revenue Increases 25% Year-Over-Year as Bookings Increase 19% Year-Over-Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance CENTENNIAL, Colo--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Kyndryl Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire