MoneyLion Appoints Mark Torossian as Chief Accounting Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, announced today that Mark Torossian has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer, effective April 1, 2022. Mark will oversee MoneyLion’s accounting and reporting functions and report to Rick Correia, MoneyLion’s Chief Financial Officer.

Torossian joined MoneyLion in January 2022 with over 16 years of accounting and financial leadership experience. He most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer of Salt Blockchain Inc. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Finance & Principal Accounting Officer for OnDeck Capital Inc. (ONDK), a financial services company specializing in small business lending until their acquisition by Enova International. Prior to ONDK, Torossian held various financial leadership roles at Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), including Chief Financial Officer of BNY’s Asset Servicing Americas business. In this role, he had responsibility for overseeing all aspects of financial and strategic support for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Torossian began his career at Merrill Lynch where he served in a variety of accounting and FP&A roles.

Torossian holds a MS Finance and BBA Public Accounting from Pace University and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York. He is currently an adjunct Accounting Professor at Pace University.

“ I am thrilled to lead MoneyLion’s accounting and reporting functions at such an exciting time for the organization,” said Mark Torossian. “ I look forward to working closely with the finance team and supporting the company’s mission of providing financial access and advice to all consumers.”

“ Mark is a seasoned professional and an excellent choice to lead our accounting and reporting functions given his extensive prior experience within financial services organizations,” said Rick Correia, CFO of MoneyLion. “ We are confident that his expertise will add significant depth to our finance team.”

