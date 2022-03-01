Moneycorp Announces the Appointment of Koen Vanpraet as EMEA CEO

Koen Vanpraet will oversee Moneycorp’s continued growth in the EMEA region and play a key role in driving the business forward.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moneycorp, a leading payments services provider for Fintechs, banks, businesses, and individuals, today announces the appointment of Koen Vanpraet to the role of EMEA CEO.

Koen will provide strategic oversight of Moneycorp in Europe, the Middle East and Africa focused on delivering profitable growth. With a sharp focus on driving business in new industries, channels and geographic markets, Koen will put more attention to BaaS by increasing the banking product set, whilst creating value for regional businesses and customers.

Mark Horgan, Moneycorp CEO said, “This is a key appointment for Moneycorp and further highlights the continued internationalisation of our business within the Fintech payments space. We are thrilled to have Koen join our team and look forward to seeing him utilize his proven leadership and strategic oversight to help lead the region into the next stage of its growth trajectory.”

With over thirty years of experience as a business growth leader in technology markets, Koen has built a proven leadership reputation through senior roles with companies such as Global Collect/Ingenico, Credorax/Finaro and PXP Financial. He is known for his strong track record of growing teams and companies around delivering a relevant value proposition in the financial services industry. His approach focuses on client advocacy, the concept of involving clients and partners and including their views in the creation, improvement and delivery process of relevant technology solutions, and this aimed at creating incremental value for all stakeholders.

“Moneycorp has made significant advances in the payments services industry, and I am excited to be a part of the team and lead its EMEA business. My focus will be to drive the EMEA region in a new direction by outlining a full potential plan to include profitable revenue growth, new products and exciting services, and deliver strong customer service,” said Koen Vanpraet, Moneycorp EMEA CEO.

About Moneycorp:

Moneycorp is a leading payments services provider for banks, businesses, and individuals. Tens of thousands of customers and partners globally trust Moneycorp for its dependable service and cutting-edge technology. Consistently at the forefront of the market, Moneycorp focuses on creating a balance between shaping the future of the payment industry and building meaningful relationships. At Moneycorp, we are committed to helping our clients navigate the complex world of global payments.

Contacts

Media:

Nikky Saini



Magnolia Marketing Communication



nikky@magnoliamc.com

+1-604-369-0590