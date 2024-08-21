Monetate’s AI-Powered Dynamic Bundles Tool Assists At Home to Drive Surge in Average Order Value

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monetate, the leading personalization platform that helps build personal and meaningful digital connections between eCommerce brands and their global customers, is proud to extend its partnership with At Home, The Home & Holiday Superstore. Adding Monetate’s AI-powered Dynamic Bundles merchandising product gives At Home an additional tool to achieve its mission of providing exceptional shopper experiences.





Monetate’s recent launch of Dynamic Bundles, which facilitates Complete the Collection sets for home goods brands, underscores the company’s commitment to empowering retailers with advanced merchandising capabilities driven by AI. By combining merchandisers’ expertise and Monetate’s recommendation algorithms, the AI-powered tool allows brands like At Home with large-scale online selections to more easily create complementary product sets personalized for each customer.

“With Monetate’s Dynamic Bundles, when we tell online shoppers, ‘You may also like this,’ we know we are giving them curated options and compelling value,” said Mathew Vermilyer, At Home’s Sr. Director of eCommerce Analytics and Optimization. “By combining Dynamic Bundles with use of Product Recommendations, At Home has improved its cross-selling opportunities, increasing its units per transaction (UPT) and more than doubling its Average Order Value (AOV).”

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration with At Home and support their vision of delivering unparalleled personalized shopping experiences,” said George Kanuck, Chief Revenue Officer at Monetate. “With Dynamic Bundles, At Home can drive meaningful data-driven merchandising decisions by offering customers assembled product bundles that streamline the shopping journey and give shoppers greater confidence in their purchases.”

About Monetate

Monetate helps organizations make eCommerce personal and profitable. It helps merchandising, marketing, and technical teams deliver category-defining customer experiences that influence over $230 billion in revenue annually.

More of the top 1,000 retailers than any other vendor use Monetate’s AI-powered merchandising, testing, and personalization capabilities to increase customer engagement, boost conversion rates, and maximize revenue through interactions that matter to customers.

Global companies like Office Depot and Lufthansa Group deliver shopper-centric content, product recommendations, and experiences powered by Monetate’s unique blend of machine learning and natural language processing that analyze real-time and historical data, intent, and meaning. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

About At Home

As the Home & Holiday Superstore, At Home offers a diverse assortment of up to 45,000 home and seasonal holiday products, carefully curated with compelling value to meet every room, style, season and budget. With products ranging from outdoor, seasonal, and furniture to pillows, indoor décor, rugs and more, At Home always provides home décor at an unbeatable value with quality, design, and selection top of mind. With 266 stores across 40 states, At Home’s mission is to enable everyone to make their house a home. To find your local At Home store or shop online, please visit athome.com.

