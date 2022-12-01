Monetate Customers Set Record Online Sales of $2.1 Billion on Cyber Monday 2022

Monetate customers saw $8.6 billion in overall eCommerce sales during Black Friday weekend, with an increase in purchases of 13.2% compared to 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monetate, the leading all-in-one personalization platform powering digital customer experiences, today announced its customers’ online sales results from the 2022 Black Friday weekend. Monetate customers saw $8.6 billion total in eCommerce sales over Black Friday weekend, covering the span of Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Out of this $8.6 billion, Monetate customers saw sales of $2.3 billion on Black Friday and $2.1 billion on Cyber Monday alone. For Monetate customers, sales on Cyber Monday are growing yearly, almost matching Black Friday sales in revenue in 2022.

Monetate also found that the total number of purchases processed through its clients’ websites increased by 13.2% when compared to 2021.

“This is a unique time for retailers. The pandemic changed buyer behavior and accelerated digital shopping to new levels,” said Monetate CEO Brian Wilson. “With the reality of inflation hitting all shoppers, there were concerns heading into peak season that we would see weakened demand. We are thrilled to see our customers set record sales for another year.”

Recently spun out as a standalone company from Kibo, Monetate is singularly focused on personalization. Building on the rich history and experience of Monetate and Certona, the new standalone company was recently recognized as the number one personalization provider in Digital Commerce 360’s Top 1000 report.

“Despite the positive increase in sales, we are seeing signs of the economy impacting the online experience. Our platform actively enables brands to leverage their data to better create and launch more personalized experiences and offers that match what their customers are looking for,” continued Wilson. “We are excited to be recognized as the number one personalization provider for the top retailers once again this year.”

Monetate is shaping the future of digital customer experiences. Powered by patented machine learning, Monetate empowers organizations to use relevant data to make the most intelligent and personalized decisions across touchpoints. Capabilities such as testing and experimentation, recommendations, and automated 1-to-1 experiences give brands the ability to deliver the right experience at the right time to their customers. Monetate has incorporated powerful capabilities from Certona to provide the most comprehensive personalization solution, all within a single platform.

Founded in 2008, with a presence in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is trusted by leading organizations around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for top companies such as Reebok, Office Depot, and Lufthansa Group. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

