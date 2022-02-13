MonetaGo Hires Mark Borton to Lead Australia and New Zealand Operations

SYDNEY & SINGAPORE & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MonetaGo–Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo continues its global expansion with the appointment of Mark Borton to the newly created role of managing director, Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.





Borton brings to the role 35 years of expertise built up in the fields of trade finance and cash management across the wider Asia Pacific region. He joins MonetaGo following eleven years at National Australia Bank (NAB), where he held the dual roles of head of transactional & trade sales Asia, and head of trade & working capital product.

His professional experience also includes three years with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he was trade and receivables finance product head within the working capital team, and 25 years at Standard Chartered, most recently as regional head of trade and cash management services, Hong Kong and North East Asia.

He has been active in his contribution to industry, being a former member of the board of directors at the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT) where he also co-chaired the BAFT Asia Council, and as chair of the ICC Australia Banking Committee where he was involved in the ICC’s work on trade digitisation rules.

Welcoming Borton to the role, Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo, says: “Mark is well known in the industry, having represented all of the banks he has worked for in various capacities at the ICC. His solid on-the-ground knowledge of the region gives him unique insights into how outdated, paper-based processes are holding back trade. He’s exceptionally well-placed to drive our work to prevent fraud in trade finance, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

“Joining MonetaGo provides an exciting new avenue to work on applying digital technologies to solve problems in trade finance,” adds Mark Borton, managing director, Australia and New Zealand at MonetaGo. “I’m looking forward to applying a personal passion around the digitalisation of trade finance to bring about opportunities for banks, non-banks and businesses to gain increased financing as well as reduce risk.”

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

By reducing fraud in trade finance, MonetaGo’s business activities align with worldwide political and regulatory mandates that empower institutions to sustain supply chains and extend their books of business into new markets and to underserved sectors, all while maintaining privacy and enabling critical real-time decision making.

MonetaGo’s Secure Financing platform is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

The Secure Financing solution has been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Innovative Use of Blockchain in Banking and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021. For more information, visit www.monetago.com.

