Home Business Wire Mondee to Participate at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet &...
Business Wire

Mondee to Participate at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

SAN MATEO, CA.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mondee Inc. (“Mondee”), a rapid growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms and brands in the leisure, retail and corporate travel sectors, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 30th Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Mondee Founder and CEO Prasad Gundumogula, along with Orestes Fintiklis, CEO of ITHAX Acquisition Corp., will be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 15th 2022 at 8:50am ET.

Access to a live webcast and replay of the discussion will be made through the “Investors” section of the Mondee website at www.mondee.com/investors/.

About Mondee Holdings:

Mondee Holdings is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure, corporate, and retail travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with 17 offices in USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. On December 20, 2021, Mondee entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ITHX) that is expect to result in Mondee becoming a publicly listed company on Nasdaq under the ticket symbol “MOND”. For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.

About ITHAX Acquisition Corp:

ITHAX Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company (NASDAQ: ITHX), is a blank check company formed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of AXIA Ventures. Ithaca Capital is a real estate investment manager with focus on deep-value hospitality investments in the United States, Latin America and Caribbean. AXIA Ventures Group is a leading, independent, privately-owned investment bank founded in 2008 that provides services in more than 20 countries through its offices in New York, London, Milan, Athens and Nicosia. For more information, please visit https://ithaxacquisitioncorp.com.

Contacts

For Mondee:
Media

MondeePR@ICRinc.com
Investor Relations

MondeeIR@ICRinc.com

For ITHAX:
Investor Relations

info@ithaxacquisitioncorp.com

Articoli correlati

7×24 Exchange Southern California Chapter to Host First Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Serverfarm 7x24 Exchange SoCal Charity Golf Outing will support Children’s Health Orange County (CHOC) RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--7x24...
Continua a leggere

New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner Awards the Securiti Platform and PrivacyOps Approach the Coveted Privacy Trust Mark

Business Wire Business Wire -
PrivacyOps Platform is the First to be Recognized by Office of the Privacy Commissioner SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCPA--Securiti, the leader...
Continua a leggere

Key Opinion Leaders: Tech Startup Launches Free Search Engine Identifying Key Opinion Leaders for Trillions of Health-Related Concepts

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KOLs--Key Opinion Leaders, a company that provides the largest global healthcare platform for benchmarking levels of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

7×24 Exchange Southern California Chapter to Host First Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Business Wire