monday.com to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The presentations will cover recent events in a fireside chat format with research analysts and will be webcast live on the investor relations section of monday.com’s website at https://ir.monday.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About monday.com:

monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

Source: monday.com Ltd.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Or Elmaliah

ore@monday.com

Investor Relations:
Alex Wellins

The Blueshirt Group, for monday.com

ir@monday.com

