monday.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $333.9 million grew 25% year-over-year

monday vibe is the fastest product to surpass $1 million in ARR in monday’s history

Customers with more than $50,000 in ARR now represent 41% of total ARR

Record net adds of customers with more than $100,000 in ARR

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), the AI work platform that turns strategy into execution, at scale, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Management Commentary:

“We delivered another year of strong, disciplined execution in 2025, with 27% revenue growth and a 14% non-GAAP operating margin, while expanding our product portfolio and seeing strong adoption of our AI products,” said monday.com co-founders and co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman. “At the same time, we continue to make progress upmarket, as larger customers increasingly adopt more solutions and standardize on monday.com for mission-critical workflows.”

“We delivered strong financial results in 2025 with solid revenue growth and record non-GAAP operating profit and cash generation,” said Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO. “While foreign exchange rates have created some near-term pressure on margins, the underlying fundamentals remain healthy and we continue to see momentum with larger customers.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $333.9 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

GAAP operating income was $2.4 million, compared to $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; GAAP operating margin was 1%, compared to 4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income was $41.9 million, compared to $40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin was 13%, compared to 15% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an approximately 180 basis point negative impact from FX.

GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $1.48 and $1.45, respectively, compared to GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $0.45 and $0.43, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024; non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $1.06 and $1.04, respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $1.13 and $1.08, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $59.7 million, with $56.7 million of adjusted free cash flow, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $76.7 million and $72.7 million of adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $1,232.0 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $1.7 million, compared to a loss of $21.0 million in fiscal 2024; GAAP operating margin was negative 0%, compared to negative 2% in fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income was $175.3 million, compared to $132.4 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin was 14%, the same as in fiscal 2024, reflecting an approximately 110 basis point negative impact from FX.

GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $2.31 and $2.24, respectively, compared to GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $0.65 and $0.62, respectively, in fiscal 2024; non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $4.54 and $4.40, respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $3.67 and $3.50, respectively, in fiscal 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $333.6 million, with $322.7 million of adjusted free cash flow, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $311.1 million and $295.8 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal 2024.

Recent Business Highlights:

Net dollar retention rate was 110%.

Net dollar retention rate for customers with more than 10 users was 114%.

Net dollar retention rate for customers with more than $50,000 in ARR was 116%.

Net dollar retention rate for customers with more than $100,000 in ARR was 116%.

The number of paid customers with more than 10 users was 63,914, up 8% from 59,214 as of December 31, 2024.

The number of paid customers with more than $50,000 in ARR was 4,281, up 34% from 3,201 as of December 31, 2024.

The number of paid customers with more than $100,000 in ARR was 1,756, up 45% from 1,207 as of December 31, 2024.

The number of paid customers with more than $500,000 in ARR was 87, up 74% from 50 as of December 31, 2024.

Customers with more than 10 users now represent 81% of ARR, up from 79% as of December 31, 2024.

Customers with more than $50,000 in ARR now represent 41% of ARR, up from 36% as of December 31, 2024.

Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR now represent 28% of ARR, up from 24% as of December 31, 2024.

Customers with more than $500,000 in ARR now represent 6% of ARR, up from 4% as of December 31, 2024.

Total remaining performance obligations (RPOs) were $839 million, up 37% from $614 million as of December 31, 2024.

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPOs) were $676 million, up 31% from $516 million as of December 31, 2024.

The company repurchased approximately 884,000 of its ordinary shares for $135 million as part of its share repurchase program. As of the end of Q4, of the $870 million authorized, approximately $735 million remains available for future share repurchases under the program.

monday.com now offers one unified AI platform, with four core AI Work Capabilities - monday sidekick, monday vibe, monday agents and monday workflows; monday vibe surpassed $1 million in ARR in Q4, just 2.5 months since pricing was launched in mid-October 2025.

Financial Outlook:

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, monday.com currently expects:

Total revenue of $338 million to $340 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $37 million to $39 million and operating margin of 11% to 12%, assuming a negative FX impact of 100 to 200 basis points.

For the full year 2026, monday.com currently expects:

Total revenue of $1,452 million to $1,462 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18% to 19%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $165 million to $175 million and operating margin of 11% to 12%, assuming a negative FX impact of 100 to 200 basis points.

Adjusted free cash flow of $275 million to $290 million and adjusted free cash flow margin of 19% to 20%, assuming a negative FX impact of 100 to 200 basis points.

Definitions of Business Key Performance Indicators

Net Dollar Retention Rate

We calculate Net Dollar Retention Rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end (“Prior Period ARR”). We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”). The calculation of Current Period ARR includes any upsells, contraction and attrition. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the Net Dollar Retention Rate. For the trailing 12-month calculation, we take a weighted average of this calculation of our quarterly Net Dollar Retention Rate for the four quarters ending with the most recent quarter.

Annual Recurring Revenue

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is defined to mean, as of the measurement date, the annualized value of our customer subscription plans assuming that any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms.

Remaining Performance Obligations

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) are the aggregate amount of transaction price allocated to performance obligations that are unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied at the reporting date, including both deferred revenues and non-invoiced amounts expected to be billed and recognized in the future.

Current Remaining Performance Obligations

Current Remaining Performance Obligations (cRPOs) are the aggregate amount of transaction price allocated to performance obligations that are unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied at the reporting date, including both deferred revenues and non-invoiced amounts expected to be billed and recognized in the next 12 months.

About monday.com:

monday.com is the AI work platform that not only helps manage and orchestrate work, but also does the work for you. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use monday.com to bring people, workflows, and AI agents together on one flexible platform, where AI doesn't just assist, it executes. From work management and CRM to service and dev, every monday.com product runs on the same AI layer, automating tasks, running workflows, and helping teams deliver exponentially more with less effort. Visit monday.com to learn more.

MONDAY.COM LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Revenue $ 333,878 $ 267,976 $ 1,231,997 $ 971,995 Cost of revenue 37,333 30,502 133,099 103,691 Gross profit 296,545 237,474 1,098,898 868,304 Operating expenses: Research and development 84,922 62,332 320,799 213,709 Sales and marketing 170,733 133,643 630,851 533,539 General and administrative 38,505 31,903 148,996 142,090 Total operating expenses 294,160 227,878 1,100,646 889,338 Operating income (loss) 2,385 9,596 (1,748) (21,034) Financial income, net 13,554 12,869 61,065 55,500 Income before income taxes 15,939 22,465 59,317 34,466 Income tax benefit (expense) 60,753 540 59,425 (2,094) Net income $ 76,692 $ 23,005 $ 118,742 $ 32,372 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic $ 1.48 $ 0.45 $ 2.31 $ 0.65 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted $ 1.45 $ 0.43 $ 2.24 $ 0.62 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share, basic 51,686,448 50,604,151 51,444,028 49,908,423 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share, diluted 52,928,246 52,942,616 53,086,984 52,420,826

MONDAY.COM LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,503,149 $ 1,411,602 Marketable securities 162,308 50,004 Accounts receivable, net 30,552 25,804 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,055 44,836 Total current assets 1,789,064 1,532,246 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 53,888 41,576 Operating lease right-of-use assets 149,149 94,703 Deferred tax assets, net 58,682 - Other long-term assets 55,817 16,983 Total long-term assets 317,536 153,262 Total assets $ 2,106,600 $ 1,685,508 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 45,001 $ 35,611 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 234,377 171,040 Deferred revenue, current 409,677 339,951 Operating lease liabilities, current 25,819 29,013 Total current liabilities 714,874 575,615 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 142,948 77,023 Deferred revenue, non-current 1,942 2,639 Total long-term liabilities 144,890 79,662 Total liabilities 859,764 655,277 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Other comprehensive income 18,097 3,189 Share capital and additional paid-in capital 1,662,029 1,579,074 Accumulated deficit (433,290) (552,032) Total shareholders’ equity 1,246,836 1,030,231 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,106,600 $ 1,685,508

MONDAY.COM LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) audited CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 76,692 $ 23,005 $ 118,742 $ 32,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,738 3,216 13,805 11,858 Loss from sale of property and equipment 231 560 289 576 Share-based compensation 39,546 30,669 177,011 129,209 Share-based compensation granted to foundation — — — 17,908 Amortization of discount and accretion of interest on marketable securities (61) 420 (2,139) (227) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,159 (5,174) (4,748) (7,893) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,048) 8,427 (45,602) 16,280 Deferred taxes (61,149) — (61,149) — Accounts payable (1,259) 793 8,453 10,406 Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net 5,635 4,745 59,953 27,459 Deferred revenue 3,209 10,050 69,029 73,117 Net cash provided by operating activities 59,693 76,711 333,644 311,065 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (6,807) (3,447) (20,362) (13,211) Purchase of marketable securities (28,250) — (187,829) (49,570) Maturities of marketable securities 77,855 — 77,855 — Investment in affiliated company — (6,000) — (6,000) Capitalized software development costs (736) (561) (3,380) (2,024) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 42,062 (10,008) (133,716) (70,805) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options and employee share purchase plan 7,319 8,668 41,865 43,341 Receipt (repayment) of tax advance relating to exercises of share options and RSUs, net 1,857 (924) (15,218) 11,873 Repurchase of ordinary shares (135,028) — (135,028) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (125,852) 7,744 (108,381) 55,214 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (24,097) 74,447 91,547 295,474 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 1,527,246 1,337,155 1,411,602 1,116,128 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 1,503,149 $ 1,411,602 $ 1,503,149 $ 1,411,602

MONDAY.COM LTD Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 296,545 $ 237,474 $ 1,098,898 $ 868,304 Share-based compensation 2,191 1,606 8,561 6,603 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 298,736 $ 239,080 $ 1,107,459 $ 874,907 GAAP gross margin 89% 89% 89% 89% Non-GAAP gross margin 89% 89% 90% 90% Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 84,922 $ 62,332 $ 320,799 $ 213,709 Share-based compensation (17,222) (14,266) (82,250) (50,995) Non-GAAP research and development $ 67,700 $ 48,066 $ 238,549 $ 162,714 GAAP sales and marketing $ 170,733 $ 133,643 $ 630,851 $ 533,539 Share-based compensation (10,875) (5,852) (44,084) (33,865) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 159,858 $ 127,791 $ 586,767 $ 499,674 GAAP general and administrative $ 38,505 $ 31,903 $ 148,996 $ 142,090 Share-based compensation (9,258) (8,945) (42,116) (37,746) Charitable contribution to foundation (1) — — — (24,208) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 29,247 $ 22,958 $ 106,880 $ 80,136 Reconciliation of operating income (loss) GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,385 $ 9,596 $ (1,748) $ (21,034) Share-based compensation 39,546 30,669 177,011 129,209 Charitable contribution to foundation (1) — — — 24,208 Non-GAAP operating income $ 41,931 $ 40,265 $ 175,263 $ 132,383 GAAP operating margin 1% 4% (0%) (2%) Non-GAAP operating margin 13% 15% 14% 14% Reconciliation of net income GAAP net income $ 76,692 $ 23,005 $ 118,742 $ 32,372 Share-based compensation 39,546 30,669 177,011 129,209 Charitable contribution to foundation (1) — — — 24,208 Income tax benefit related to valuation allowance reversal (2) (61,150) — (61,150) — Tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation(3) (80) $ 3,626 $ (1,017) $ (2,486) Non-GAAP net income $ 55,008 $ 57,300 $ 233,586 $ 183,303 Reconciliation of weighted average number of shares outstanding Weighted-average ordinary shares used in calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share, basic 51,686,448 50,604,151 51,444,028 49,908,423 Effect of dilutive shares 1,241,798 2,338,465 1,642,956 2,512,403 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share, diluted 52,928,246 52,942,616 53,086,984 52,420,826 GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.48 $ 0.45 $ 2.31 $ 0.65 GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.45 $ 0.43 $ 2.24 $ 0.62 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.06 $ 1.13 $ 4.54 $ 3.67 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.08 $ 4.40 $ 3.50

