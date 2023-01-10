Momentus Vigoride-5 Status Update #1

Vehicle commissioning operations under way

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that its Vigoride-5 Orbital Service Vehicle launched on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission on January 3 is in good health and that the team is continuing to fully commission the vehicle in preparation for on-orbit operations. The Company has requested a Special Temporary Authority (STA) to continue operating the UHF beacon on Vigoride-5 for an additional 14 days to continue to track the vehicle during the commissioning phase and conduct testing to improve quality of the reception of the GPS data in the beacon signal. On Vigoride’s first orbital pass, Momentus confirmed that both solar arrays were deployed, and the vehicle was generating power and charging its batteries. The vehicle’s power and temperatures continue to be within the nominal expected ranges. Read more about the Vigoride-5 mission objectives and customers here.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

