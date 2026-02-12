Momentus Receives Payments for Successful Execution of Cutting-edge U.S. Air Force and NASA Contracts

On Orbit Demonstration to be Launched on the Upcoming Transporter-16 Rideshare Mission with SpaceX

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company offering satellite buses, technologies, transportation, and other in-space services, today announced that it received payments totaling approximately $1.9 million in January 2026 for contracts with NASA and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL’s) SpaceWERX organization.

Momentus received payments in January 2026 in connection with:

Qualification and integration of a low-cost rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) sensor suite developed by Momentus under a contract with AFRL.

Integration of a payload under a task order awarded by NASA to demonstrate on-orbit an innovative Power Processing Unit (PPU) and energy management system developed by CisLunar Industries.

Momentus plans to conduct an on-orbit demonstration of the low-cost RPO sensor suite and the CisLunar PPU and energy management system, along with several other payloads, on its Vigoride 7 Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) that is manifested to be launched on the Transporter 16 mission with SpaceX targeted to launch no earlier than March 2026.

Momentus also received payments in January 2026 from NASA for deliverables accepted under task orders to demonstrate on-orbit the Commercial Orbital System for Microgravity In-Space Crystallization (COSMIC) technology from SpaceWorks Enterprises, Inc., and the Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine from Juno Propulsion, Inc. Momentus plans to launch these advanced payloads on a mission in 2027.

Momentus expects to receive additional payments from NASA and AFRL as it achieves additional contract milestones in 2026.

"These payments are clear indicators of continued progress in support of critical programs that have the potential to make new ways of operating and manufacturing in space possible. We’re proud of the continued confidence that these important U.S. government customers have shown in Momentus and our technology and manufacturing capabilities to support some of their cutting-edge efforts," said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. "By staying at the forefront of space innovation, we look forward to future opportunities to support NASA and U.S. military organizations in their most important missions.”

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and services. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. In its transportation and infrastructure services business, Momentus aims to enable new ways of operating in space for orbital logistics with its Vigoride orbital service vehicle, which utilizes a modular system to customize the vehicle to meet the specific mission requirements of our customers. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

