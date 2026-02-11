Momentus CEO John Rood Scheduled to Speak on Golden Dome Panel at SmallSat Symposium 2026

Highlighting Momentus’ alignment with defense acquisition trends favoring speed-to-orbit, modularity, and commercial integration

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a commercial space company specializing in satellite solutions and in-space services, today announced their CEO John Rood is scheduled to speak along with a panel of industry leaders at the SmallSat Symposium 2026 on February 11, 2026, in Mountain View, California. The panel is titled “Golden Dome: Harnessing SmallSat Agility for Responsive, Integrated, and Resilient Defense Systems.”

The Golden Dome session is anticipated to focus on how small satellite architectures are reshaping defense readiness, enabling faster deployment, greater resilience, and more distributed capabilities.

In December 2025, Momentus was among the companies awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of War’s Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract vehicle.

Contract ceiling: up to $151 billion over 10 years

up to over 10 years Scope: missile tracking, resilient communications, technology demonstrations, space-based sensors, and other national defense missions

missile tracking, resilient communications, technology demonstrations, space-based sensors, and other national defense missions Structure: recurring task orders expected across multiple mission areas

This selection provides Momentus with the ability to compete for rapid award task orders, positioning the company to participate in one of the largest long-term modernization efforts in the national security space sector.

Rood is expected to emphasize the increasing importance of on-orbit mobility, a capability Momentus is actively developing through its in-space transportation and repositioning services. As defense agencies look for ways to maneuver, refresh, and reconstitute space assets more quickly, mobility is becoming a critical requirement. Momentus believes that its technology roadmap aligns with these needs, potentially strengthening the company’s positioning in future government and commercial procurement cycles.

The SmallSat Symposium is one of the most influential gatherings in the small satellite sector, drawing leaders from across commercial space, defense, and investment communities.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and other services utilizing our Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on April 9, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Momentus Contacts

Media: press@momentus.space

Investors: investors@momentus.space