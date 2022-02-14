Momentum Builds for First Bermuda Risk Summit

BDA Welcomes Streamlined Arrival Protocols into Bermuda Effective March 7

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BermudaRiskSummit–The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is excited to announce that additional international speakers and partners will participate in Bermuda’s first major in-person risk event since 2019, the Bermuda Risk Summit being held March 14-16, 2022.

The BDA also welcomes recent announcements by the Government of Bermuda streamlining arrival protocols effective March 7, namely that visitors whose COVID vaccinations are up to date only need a supervised antigen pre-departure test within two days of departure, and no further testing will be required on arrival in Bermuda.

David Hart, BDA CEO said, “The BDA is thrilled to begin hosting major in-person events again on-island and is extremely pleased the new arrival protocols will come into effect one week prior to the start of our Risk Summit. I am also pleased to announce that the Risk Summit will receive support from Florida, one of Bermuda’s largest trading partners, in the form of the Florida Insurance Council, who in addition to its president, Cecil Pearce, coming to speak on our Florida legislative update panel, is co-sponsoring a networking breakfast with Meenan P.A.”

The BDA remains grateful for the generous support of our diamond sponsors the Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR) and EY, and silver sponsors Ariel Re, Kirkland & Ellis, KPMG, and SiriusPoint.

In addition to the previously announced fireside chat with Bermuda’s Premier, the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, and the global CEO panel featuring: Steve Catlin, Chairman & CEO, Convex; Albert Benchimol, President & CEO, Axis; Marc Grandisson, CEO, Arch Capital Group; and Craig Swan, CEO, Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA); John Huff, President & CEO, ABIR will also moderate a regulatory perspective panel featuring Gerald Gakundi, Director, Supervision (Insurance), BMA and Elizabeth Dwyer, Superintendent, Banking & Insurance, Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

Suzanne Williams-Charles, Director, Policy & Regulation, ABIR, will moderate a rating agencies panel featuring Mahesh Mistry, Senior Director of Criteria, AM Best, and Peter Giacone, Managing Director, Global Head of Insurance Ratings Team, KBRA.

Chris Maiato, Partner, Advisory Services, EY Bermuda will moderate a panel entitled, ‘The Rise of Innovative InsurTech’ with Prashanth Gangu, Chief Operating Officer, and President of Insurance & Services, SiriusPoint, while Craig Redcliffe, Partner, EY Bermuda, will be on ‘The Future of ESG in ILS’ panel.

A panel entitled “Standing the Test of Time – Bermuda Captive Sector: 60 Years Strong” will feature Kiki Oyemhen – VP Insurance Executive, Marsh Captive Solutions; Sarah Demerling, Partner, Walkers; Leslie Robinson, SVP, Head of Underwriting & Claims, Willis Towers Watson; and Mark Allitt, Managing Director, Sector Lead – Insurance, KPMG. Christopher Schaper, CEO – AIG RE, is also confirmed to speak.

Located in the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, the Risk Summit will include three, half-day sessions featuring morning panels, roundtable discussions and lunch presentations, leaving afternoons free to enjoy excursions, meetings or networking. According to the revised protocols, children 11-years-old and under will follow the policy of their parents and we are encouraging delegates to bring their families to stay in Bermuda the week before, or after, the conference. An agenda listing session times, titles and descriptions is available on our website – prospective attendees can register here. Our media partner is The Insurer, our spirits partner is Goslings.

