<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Momentive Technologies Completes Acquisition of CoorsTek’s Crucibles Business
Business Wire

Momentive Technologies Completes Acquisition of CoorsTek’s Crucibles Business

di Business Wire

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentive Technologies, a global provider of advanced materials, headquartered in Strongsville, USA, today announced it has completed the acquisition of CoorsTek’s crucibles business. This acquisition enables Momentive Technologies to provide semiconductor wafer and fabrication customers with a full range of crucible sizes to meet their advanced materials needs.

“We are a world-leading manufacturer of high purity fused quartz and specialty ceramics for use in leading edge technology industries. We have manufacturing sites in Japan, China, Germany and the USA,” said Dr. Philip Rose, Momentive Technologies CEO. “I am thrilled to welcome CoorsTek’s crucible product line and employees onboard,” he continued. “The crucible businesses from CoorsTek and Momentive Technologies will be critical to the future growth of this company.”

CoorsTek crucibles’ history in Japan began as Toyo Fire Brick Company in 1918. The company later became Toshiba Ceramics, then Covalent Materials and was acquired by CoorsTek in 2014 with an expanded footprint in Japan. This crucible business supplies key semiconductor wafer producers in Japan, Korea, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, and China.

About Crucibles

Crucibles are used to melt and process materials at ultra-high temperatures. Quartz crucibles are specifically used to process silicon material to produce single/poly crystalline silicon ingots later to become semiconductor wafers.

About Momentive Technologies

Momentive Technologies is an advanced material company engaged in the design and manufacture of ultra-high-performance Quartz and Ceramic products. Our materials technologies enable high-quality processing and production in a wide range of applications in the semiconductor, photovoltaic, lighting, aerospace, water purification, pharmaceutical, consumer electronic and telecommunication industries. http://www.momentivetech.com

Contacts

William Winans

william.winans@momentivetech.com

Articoli correlati

Personal Gifting Reimagined: Snappy Launches New Digital Platform to Make Gifting Easy for Everyone, Every Time, Every Occasion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Known for disrupting workplace gifting, Snappy’s enterprise platform sent over 2 million gifts last year, and now the award-winning...
Continua a leggere

Black Friday Deals and Black Friday Price Protection Start Now at Newegg with More Deals Arriving Weekly Throughout November

Business Wire Business Wire -
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NEGG #blackfriday--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today rolled out...
Continua a leggere

United Robotics Group enters the North American market with the launch of Plato, the first CobiotX cobiot

Business Wire Business Wire -
United Robotics Group, with global headquarters in Bochum, Germany, launches North American subsidiary in Los Angeles, California. CobiotX represents the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Personal Gifting Reimagined: Snappy Launches New Digital Platform to Make Gifting Easy for Everyone,...

Business Wire