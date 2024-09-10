Momentive Software Adds Two New Senior Executives to Further Strengthen Leadership Team

Appointments of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product Officer to fuel continued product innovation and global business expansion





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentive Software, formerly Community Brands and a leading provider of cloud-based software, services and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the appointment of two new executives to further strengthen its global leadership team. Joe Belenardo, a seasoned technology sales leader with over three decades of direct sales and executive management experience, has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Additionally, Dustin Radtke, a software technology leader with a proven track record in developing and executing successful product strategies, has been appointed Chief Product Officer.

The additions of Belenardo and Radtke follow the appointments of Michael Shea as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Susan Gilmartin as Chief Marketing Officer, and Jay Greaves as Chief of Staff. It also solidifies Momentive Software’s leadership team that will guide the company through its next phase of growth.

“ We are on a fast track in making thoughtful, strategic decisions that not only support our business success, but the emerging needs of our purpose-driven customers so they can accelerate mission awareness and achieve greater impact,” said Mike Henricks, interim CEO of Momentive Software. “ We’ve built a collaborative leadership team with the right skillset that will unify our company and be a catalyst in our ability to deliver more value to our customers as they benefit from the collective experience, energy and vision our leaders bring to Momentive. I’m excited to work alongside them and with all our employees as we continue to build trusted, lasting relationships with our cause-oriented customers.”

Joe Belenardo joins as the new Chief Revenue Officer and will lead a collaborative global sales team focused on accelerating business growth and increasing customer acquisition, retention, and expansion. Prior to joining Momentive, Belenardo served as Chief Revenue Officer at edtech company, Anthology, where he led the global sales team that encompassed CSM’s, Solutions, Channel, Biz Gov, Marketing, Rev Ops and solution architects. He also held executive sales leadership roles at edtech provider, Ellucian, identification and traceability platform provider, Systech, talent and recruiting software provider, PeopleFluent, and enterprise cloud solution provider, Workday.

Momentive’s new Chief Product Officer, Dustin Radtke, will lead a global team dedicated to driving product innovation and building visionary roadmaps that meet and exceed customer expectations. Before joining Momentive, Radtke served as Chief Operating Officer following his Chief Technology Officer role at OnSolve, where he directed the product strategy and development for the company’s market-leading critical event management solutions. Prior to OnSolve, Radtke held product leadership positions at Honeywell, JDA Software (now known as Blue Yonder), RedPrairie and Teklynx.

Momentive’s portfolio of software and services enhances membership management and engagement, drives revenue and streamlines processes for mission-driven organizations and associations of all sizes. The company’s market-leading fund accounting and fundraising solutions are purpose-built to automate business processes and track mission progress, resulting in greater community impact.

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 30,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Mission–driven organizations and associations rely on the company’s cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com.

