Moleaer Expands its Nanobubble Generator Portfolio with the Introduction of Kingfisher™ for Lakes and Ponds

Designed to Improve Water Quality, Reduce Algae and Odors in Small Ponds, Waterways, Canals and Residential Lakefronts

CARSON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Moleaer–Moleaer, the global leader in nanobubble technology, announced the expansion of its product suite with the launch of Kingfisher™. This latest model incorporates four years of nanobubble research and development, real-world performance data, and client feedback from the surface water treatment industry, and in particular, lake and pond management firms. The Kingfisher improves water quality in water bodies at golf courses, lakes and ponds at condominium facilities, as well as irrigation ponds and canals in residential communities. It is particularly suited to address the continuous challenge of sustainably improving water quality by reducing and controlling algae while minimizing muck and odors in various bodies of water.





Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer, said, “Moleaer is taking action to meet the demand for environmentally friendly solutions to address water quality problems exacerbated by rising temperatures. The Kingfisher nanobubble generator works to protect our water resources by helping customers manage their ponds, small lakes, waterways and canals without chemicals, and while using less energy.”

“After much research and client feedback, we are bringing to market the most cost-effective nanobubble technology product to treat smaller bodies of water. The Kingfisher is also designed to be simple to install and maintain,” added Jennifer Lim, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Moleaer.

Wai Kai, Inc., a woman-owned business based in Hawaii that creates and designs fresh and saltwater ponds in residential and commercial environments, has deployed the Kingfisher nanobubble system and has seen the benefits first-hand. Melanie Gross, Founder of Wai Kai, said, “Our goal when working with our clients is to create aquatic environments where plants, fish and animals flourish while protecting and utilizing water efficiently. Moleaer is helping us achieve all those goals with their Kingfisher nanobubble generator. Organizations can now experience the superior benefits of nanobubble technology at the same cost as traditional and less effective aeration systems.”

The Kingfisher takes in air from the environment, compresses it through the generator and injects nanobubbles ― 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt ― back into the water. This in turn enriches the water with oxygen and nanobubbles which form mild oxidants for disinfection and aides in restoring aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals. This product provides its users with several benefits including: improvements in water quality and clarity, increased dissolved oxygen at the sediment layer, algae oxidization, reduction of odor causing compounds and midge fly habitats, and enhanced fish and ecosystem health. The system is designed to be simple to install, requires little maintenance, has a small footprint, and is powered via a regular electrical outlet with no special power requirements.

About Moleaer

Moleaer™ is the global leader in nanobubble technology with a mission to do more using less water. By deploying the power of nanobubbles, the company enhances and improves the performance and productivity of many of the world’s most critical industrial processes. Its proprietary nanobubble technology unlocks the power of water to help farmers grow more food, empowers businesses to manage water more effectively and efficiently, and restores aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals.

Moleaer has deployed more than 1,500 nanobubble generator installations in more than 30 countries. The generators inject nanobubbles ― 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt ― that supersaturate water with oxygen or other gases, form mild oxidants for disinfection, and increase water’s ability to permeate soil and rock. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest oxygen transfer rate in the industry at >85%, and is a cost-effective, chemical-free solution proven to increase sustainable food production through better plant health and heat tolerance, reduce the use of chemicals across water-based industrial processes including the food value chain, restore aquatic ecosystems, and improve natural resource recovery.

To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

Contacts

Juanita Gutiérrez



Financial Profiles



jgutierrez@finprofiles.com

310-622-8235