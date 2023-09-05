Mojave Flash LiDAR Suite Now Available Through Amazon and DigiKey Electronics

Highest Performing Near-field, Software-definable Flash LiDAR Provides Affordable, Powerful Sensing Capabilities for Robotics, Agriculture, and Industrial Applications

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–PreAct Technologies (PreAct), an Oregon-based developer of near-field flash LiDAR technology, today announced the availability of its Mojave LiDAR, a high-performance, low-cost sensor solution to address a variety of applications including smart cities, robotics, cargo monitoring, education & university research, building monitoring, patient monitoring, agricultural, and much more. The PreAct Mojave LiDAR is distributed globally by DigiKey Electronics and Amazon.









“I am incredibly proud of our team for getting Mojave ready to be available to the mass market, and these distribution partnerships are a major milestone for our company,” said Paul Drysch, CEO of PreAct. “As more industries are discovering the power of LiDAR sensors to provide high quality data while also maintaining individual privacy, we knew we had to make Mojave as widely available as possible. Now anyone – not just large companies – can purchase the highest performing near-field sensor on the market and customize it for a wide variety of use cases. The availability of such powerful technology at an affordable price is a game changer.”

Introduced to the sensor market in August, Mojave is the only flash LiDAR designed to meet the needs of non-automotive industries, as well as automotive applications. With its software-definable capabilities, depth accuracy error of less than 2%, and a single unit retail cost of $350, Mojave is the first truly mass-market LiDAR.

Mojave meets the stringent needs of sensors in robotics, agriculture and other industrial applications. It has superior cliff and edge detection over any other sensor on the market, can provide over 1.4 million points per second of depth information and has the ability to detect floor slope and camber. Mojave comes fully calibrated from the factory and both the software and firmware are upgradable, allowing companies to invest once in the hardware and continue to improve the sensor performance over time.

Mojave is now available to companies, organizations and individuals looking to purchase single Mojave units or in volume through DigiKey and Amazon.

DigiKey is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. Amazon is known for its fast, efficient distribution of products across the globe.

For Mojave LiDAR specs, visit www.preact-tech.com/mojave.

About PreAct Technologies

PreAct Technologies is the market leader in near-field software-definable flash LiDAR technology and integrated SDK (software development kit). Its patent-pending suite of sensor technologies provides high resolution, affordable LiDAR solutions to a wide range of industries including robotics, healthcare, ITS, logistics, security, industrial, consumer electronics, trucking, and automotive. With unmatched quality and accuracy, PreAct’s edge processing algorithms drive technology resulting in 3D depth-maps of small objects at sub-centimeter accuracy up to 20 meters. PreAct’s LiDARs and SDK enable companies and innovators to address the industry’s most pressing business and technology needs. The firm is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with offices in Ashburn, Virginia, and Barcelona Spain. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@preact-tech.com. For more information, visit www.preact-tech.com.

Contacts

Angela Simoes



PR for PreAct Technologies



415-302-2934



angela@mpublicrelations.com