Mogul Seeks Nominations for Top 100 List of Companies With Diverse Representation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CHRO—Mogul, Inc., an innovative HR tech software company with a vision to unlock the world’s greatest potential, today announced that it is seeking nominations for its list of “Top 100 List of Companies with Diverse Representation.” Nominations can be submitted here through March 31, 2022. Anyone may nominate an organization, at no cost. Winners will be announced April 12, 2022.

“Our Top 100 list of companies with diverse representation can help diverse professionals navigate towards companies that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and equitable hiring and advancement practices,” said Tiffany Pham, Mogul’s CEO and Founder.

Companies are evaluated on the following criteria:

Diversity hiring and advancement practices

Inclusive company initiatives

Progressive workplace resources

Mogul publishes one “Top 100” list per quarter:

Top 100 Companies for Diverse Representation

Top 100 Companies with the Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

Top 100 DEI Leaders

Top 100 Workplaces with the Best Benefits

About Mogul

At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world’s greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through pioneering technology solutions and inclusive communities. With market-leading HR software, fast-growing executive recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.

Mogul partners with the Fortune 1000 and the world’s fastest-growing companies to attract, engage, advance, and retain top diverse talent. Long-time clients include Amazon, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey, T-Mobile, and more.

As a mission-driven organization, Mogul offers free community forums, low-cost events, and inclusive online communities, all designed to attract, engage, and advance top, diverse talent.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. magazine, and “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes.

