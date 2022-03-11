Home Business Wire Mogul Seeks Nominations for Top 100 List of Companies With Diverse Representation
Business Wire

Mogul Seeks Nominations for Top 100 List of Companies With Diverse Representation

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CHROMogul, Inc., an innovative HR tech software company with a vision to unlock the world’s greatest potential, today announced that it is seeking nominations for its list of “Top 100 List of Companies with Diverse Representation.” Nominations can be submitted here through March 31, 2022. Anyone may nominate an organization, at no cost. Winners will be announced April 12, 2022.

“Our Top 100 list of companies with diverse representation can help diverse professionals navigate towards companies that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and equitable hiring and advancement practices,” said Tiffany Pham, Mogul’s CEO and Founder.

Companies are evaluated on the following criteria:

  • Diversity hiring and advancement practices
  • Inclusive company initiatives
  • Progressive workplace resources

Mogul publishes one “Top 100” list per quarter:

Top 100 Companies for Diverse Representation

Top 100 Companies with the Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

Top 100 DEI Leaders

Top 100 Workplaces with the Best Benefits

About Mogul

At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world’s greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through pioneering technology solutions and inclusive communities. With market-leading HR software, fast-growing executive recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.

Mogul partners with the Fortune 1000 and the world’s fastest-growing companies to attract, engage, advance, and retain top diverse talent. Long-time clients include Amazon, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey, T-Mobile, and more.

As a mission-driven organization, Mogul offers free community forums, low-cost events, and inclusive online communities, all designed to attract, engage, and advance top, diverse talent.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. magazine, and “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes.

Contacts

Margo Pelak, Global Head of Media Relations

press@onmogul.com

Articoli correlati

Digital Air Strike Reveals In-Depth 9th Annual Automotive Customer Experience Trends Study Results at NADA 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry’s longest-running and most extensive study of 5,000 consumers uncovers new trends in vehicle pre-orders, vehicle purchasing/servicing, financing, streaming...
Continua a leggere

C3 AI and the Rapid Sustainment Office Achieve Authority to Operate (ATO) from United States Air Force

Business Wire Business Wire -
USAF certification underscores the value federal agencies place on being able to use near real-time and consistent data from...
Continua a leggere

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) today announced that the Company’s Board...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Digital Air Strike Reveals In-Depth 9th Annual Automotive Customer Experience Trends Study Results at...

Business Wire