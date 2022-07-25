Mogul CEO Tiffany Pham Named to SIA’s Prestigious 40 Under 40 List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CHRO–Tiffany Pham, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Mogul, Inc., has been named to the 2022 “40 under 40 List” by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Her “40 Under 40” profile can be found here.





Mogul, a rising star in the HR industry, was founded in 2014 by Pham as a way to connect diverse professionals. The company has now grown into the world’s largest resource for diverse executives, reaching 494 million individuals across 195 countries.

Mogul works with top companies globally like Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Nike, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare.

Mogul’s products and services now include a diversity-focused recruitment system with patent-pending diversity filters, retained executive and board search services, and an inclusive online community with a wide array of educational resources and events for diverse executives and rising professionals.

Mogul’s subscription-based talent sourcing software, in particular, has been groundbreaking for the industry. According to Pham, most mainstream talent acquisition systems use algorithms that are unconsciously biased and tend to favor non-diverse, white male candidates in search results. Additionally, there are limits to the number of candidates who can be searched. In contrast, Mogul’s innovative sourcing tool offers access to millions of diverse profiles, with no limit on search results. Mogul’s patent-pending diversity filters also allow recruiters to search for talent by gender, ethnicity, disability status, and veteran status, with more groundbreaking diversity filters to be introduced soon. No other recruitment tool in the industry offers this combination of abilities.

“We would like to see an increased focus on hiring women and people of color at all levels, to drive meaningful change,” Pham said, “Diversity is the cornerstone of every product and service we offer. In fact, very soon, we will introduce new products and services that will impact upon gender and racial inequality, particularly at the board level, and we are looking forward to making a meaningful impact with the work we’re doing,” Pham said.

About Mogul

An innovator in the $200 billion global recruitment market, Mogul is one of the world’s largest resources for diverse talent. Mogul partners with the Fortune 1000 and the world’s fastest-growing companies to attract and advance top diverse talent — from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide — offering market-leading talent acquisition software, inclusive online communities, and executive recruitment services. Long-time clients include Fortune 1000 organizations such as Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Nike, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare.

The company has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. Magazine, “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes, and “Top Online Learning Platform” by Entrepreneur.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem. Known for award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA’s proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work. Its independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem. Additionally, SIA provides training and accreditation with its unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.

