Moesif Recognized as a Sample Vendor for both API Observability and API Monitoring in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API–Moesif, the distinguished leader of API monetization and analytics, announced today that it has been named a Sample Vendor for both the API Observability and the API Monitoring categories in the Gartner Hype Cycle, 2023.

According to the Hype Cycle for APIs, 2023: “API observability represents a new entry in this year’s Hype Cycle for APIs. This reflects the importance of API dependency analysis and usage monitoring. API observability solutions enable developers and API owners to see the impact of API changes, including detecting breaking changes before they happen.”

Moesif’s advanced API analytics empowers product owners to gain deep product insights into their customer API usage and turn their APIs into revenue centers. With plugins for most API gateways and programming languages, engineering teams can get started with API observability in minutes, while having peace of mind that Moesif scales to billions of monthly events. Through Moesif, product owners can explore deep insights into how their customers consume their APIs. With connectors for many billing platforms, product owners can start charging for API usage with just a few clicks and no-code needed. Moesif can automatically enforce subscription terms, entitlements, and quotas to drive upsells or guide customers with features like behavioral emails and embedded charts.

Gartner also stated, “Monitoring business-critical APIs is integral to business operations. From detecting changes to monitoring running states, observability captures data from each phase. API observability has moved from simple log analysis to sophisticated dashboards aggregating telemetry across many APIs, as well as integration with code repositories and integrated development environments (IDEs). Developers and API platform and platform engineering teams are affected by API observability systems and practices.” 1

According to Gartner, API observability has a Benefit Rating of High, which is defined as, “Enables new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise.” Gartner’s Benefit Rating for API monitoring is High, as well. 2

“We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for APIs,” stated Derric Gilling, CEO of Moesif. “We believe that API analytics is the key building block of success for API-first companies. Since the beginning, Moesif has been dedicated to helping API businesses get the most advanced insights and capabilities to best monetize their APIs. We are grateful to Gartner for acknowledging Moesif’s commitment to excellence in API observability. Moesif will continue redefining the standards of API observability and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

About Moesif Inc.

Moesif Inc. is the leading API analytics and monetization platform. The company’s advanced platform offers real-time insights, data-driven analytics, and proactive monitoring to help businesses optimize their digital experiences. Moesif offers a no-code monetization integration created with API products in mind. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Moesif Inc. is transforming the way organizations utilize and manage their APIs. For more information, visit http://www.moesif.com or follow Moesif on Twitter @MoesifHQ.

