Modveon Raises $10 Million to Build a Verified Operating System for Governments and Citizens

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modveon, a company building a verified operating system for governments and citizens, today announced it has raised $10 million in funding to modernize how governments and citizens—and citizens with one another—communicate, coordinate, and transact. The funding was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Humla Ventures, Strategic Cyber Ventures along with other investors and angels.

Modveon is led by CEO and Co-Founder Nana Murugesan, who has held executive roles at Coinbase, Matter Labs (ZKsync network), Snapchat, and Samsung.

As governments and citizens rely on digital systems for communication and financial services, foundational trust infrastructure has not kept pace. Modveon is building an identity-first operating system that enables verified, closed-loop digital interactions at societal scale.

“The internet has scaled faster than trust,” said Murugesan. “Societies increasingly operate online without shared verification, and the cracks are showing. Modveon is building the infrastructure that makes real-world digital interactions work reliably at scale.”

Building an Identity-First, Verified Operating System

Modveon’s product vision centers on:

Verified digital identity as the foundation for trusted digital interactions

Secure, closed-loop communication across public and private contexts

Built-in support for regulated digital payments and money movement

Automated services that reduce friction in real-world interactions

Initial government deployments are underway, with commercial agreements in place and revenue being realized. Modveon expects to share additional product and partnership news as it moves toward a broader launch later this year.

About Modveon

Founded in 2025, Modveon builds verified digital infrastructure for modern societies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. modveon.com

