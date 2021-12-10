Modus Create Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JLL Partners

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation—Modus Create, a global provider of digital transformation and product development services, announced today that it has received a strategic growth investment from JLL Partners. This agreement will help Modus Create achieve its goal of becoming the world-class digital transformation partner for the global 2000.

Modus Create will benefit from JLL’s expertise in tech-enabled services and its network of partners. Together JLL and Modus will focus on broadening the company’s capabilities and extending its footprint to better service global multinationals. This represents the first outside investment for Modus Create.

“As our clients and projects grew larger, we decided to identify an investment partner that could help us accelerate our growth to meet the demand we’ve seen over the last few years,” said Pat Sheridan, co-founder and CEO of Modus Create. “We’re at an inflection point in the digital transformation consulting space. The partnership with JLL will accelerate our plans, helping us more rapidly grow our team, invest in new capabilities, and deliver better client results.”

“We firmly believe that the traditional consulting model is ripe for disruption partly because they have struggled to attract and retain the world’s best talent,” said Jay Garcia, co-founder and chief scientist of Modus Create. “We elected to partner with JLL because they understand our culture and differentiated talent model, and are equally invested in building employee engagement.”

“From our perspective, Modus Create represents the future of the digital transformation consulting industry,” said Brooks Powlen, managing director at JLL Partners. “We are excited to partner with Modus because of its strong founder leadership, long-standing customer-centric approach, and the passion and energy that permeates its global workforce. All of these factors contribute to their best-in-class service delivery.”

Founded in 2011, Modus Create has grown to more than 400 engineers, IT architects, product managers, designers, and security professionals across 50 countries. In recent years, Modus Create has grown by nearly 300 consultants, opened a new global office in San José, Costa Rica, launched a new security consulting practice, and deepened its commercial partnerships with tech leaders like Atlassian.

Clearsight Advisors served as the financial advisor to Modus Create in connection with this transaction.

About Modus Create



Modus Create builds customer-centric products, processes, and platforms to help businesses succeed in the digital economy. For over 10 years, our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists have helped the world’s biggest brands such as Burger King, Kaplan, AARP, PBS, and Time Inc. deliver powerful digital experiences to their clients. We work in an iterative, outcome-driven way to support our clients with product strategy, customer experience (CX), full stack Agile software development, and security. Visit moduscreate.com to learn more.

About JLL Partners



JLL Partners is a middle-market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, specialty industrials, and business services sectors. The firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has committed over $5.7 billion of equity capital across eight private equity funds, with over 55 platform investments and more than 210 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit http://www.jllpartners.com/

