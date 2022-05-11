Modus Create Expands Atlassian Services and Expertise with Atlas Authority Acquisition

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlassian—Modus Create, a global provider of digital transformation and product development services, announced today that it has acquired Atlas Authority, a full-service consulting firm specialized in implementing and customizing Atlassian software. The acquisition will add additional certified experts to Modus Create’s team and expand its offering to include marketplace applications.

Atlas Authority helps organizations maximize the benefits of their Atlassian software, resulting in improved performance, workflow and efficiency. Global brands, including Hootsuite, turned to Atlas Authority’s team of certified experts to optimize all facets of their Atlassian stack with end-to-end services and licensing support, and its leading marketplace applications, such as Notification Assistant for Jira and Tableau for Confluence.

Modus Create was recently named Atlassian’s Partner of the Year for services and was already a Platinum Enterprise Solution and Cloud Specialized partner with Atlassian. Modus Create also has deep experience with full stack software development and strategic advisory services for clients looking to digitally transform. With the acquisition of Atlas Authority, Modus Create will continue this momentum and further expand its team of Atlassian experts and certifications.

“We pride ourselves on helping our clients sustainably grow their internal capabilities. Market leaders must master modern software development methodologies to rapidly deliver value to customers. The collaboration, transparency, and alignment that Atlassian’s tools offer are a key piece of an overall shift to digital-first thinking,” said Pat Sheridan, CEO, Modus Create. “Our combined expertise with Atlas Authority, their extensive capabilities and leading marketplace apps in the Atlassian ecosystem, allow us to provide an even deeper level of support for clients looking to get more out of their investment in Atlassian.”

“We’re excited to see leading marketplace and solution partners in the ecosystem join forces,” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian’s head of global channels. “The combined service offerings and knowledge that this partnership brings will further help Atlassian customers as they reinvent the way their teams work.”

“By partnering with Modus Create, we’ll be able to offer our clients improved scalability and a deep bench of expertise in areas such as product strategy, DevSecOps and cloud migration – key components on the path to digital transformation,” said Boris Berenberg, founder and CEO, Atlas Authority. “This acquisition will open new opportunities for growth for both our employees and our customers.”

After the acquisition, the Atlas Authority team will be integrated into Modus Create’s existing Atlassian team and Mr. Berenberg will join the Modus leadership team as VP of Product.

About Modus Create

Modus Create builds customer-centric products, processes, and platforms to help businesses succeed in the digital economy. Our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists have helped the world’s biggest brands deliver powerful digital experiences to their clients. We work in an iterative, outcome-driven way to support our clients with product strategy, customer experience (CX), full stack Agile software development, and security. Modus Create is a Platinum Enterprise and Cloud Specialized partner of Atlassian. Visit moduscreate.com to learn more.

About Atlas Authority

Atlas Authority, a full-service consulting firm, helps organizations maximize the benefits of their software, resulting in improved performance, workflow, and efficiency. Clients turn to Atlas Authority, an Atlassian Gold Enterprise Solution Partner, to provide unmatched expertise in implementing and customizing Atlassian software. Atlas Authority offers tailor-made solutions to meet each client’s unique business requirements. To learn more, visit www.atlasauthority.com.

