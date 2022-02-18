Modular Devices Holdings, LLC Expands Executive Team, Hires Sarah Robison as Chief Financial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modular Devices Holdings, LLC (“Modular Devices”), a leading provider of mobile and modular medical imaging equipment labs and cleanroom solutions throughout the United States, announced Sarah Robison joins the executive team as the Chief Financial Officer.

Robison has more than twenty years of progressive experience in finance, accounting, human resources, legal, contracting, facilities, IT and operations management. Her areas of expertise include corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, and private equity across a variety of industries and organizations – including small not-for-profits, scale-up companies, and large global, publicly traded companies. Her recent focus has been leading finance and corporate operations in the next phase to support growth, while folding M&A activities to ensure the highest level of value. She will oversee the accounting, treasury, and risk-management functions as well as assist in Modular Devices’ acquisition strategy.

“Modular Devices is excited to welcome Sarah Robison as our new CFO,” said Greg Mink, CEO of Modular Devices. “With our recent investment from O2 Investment Partners, the addition of Sarah to this new role sets the stage for continued growth and adds to our already existing top notch management team.”

Robison received an MBA and BS from Colorado Technical University.

“I’m extremely excited to join a company that not only has been hugely successful, but also has the potential for significant growth for many years to come,” said Sarah Robison. “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to service Modular Device’s clients, support their amazing team members, and be part of an industry that helps save lives.”

About Modular Devices Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1987, Modular Devices is a leading provider of mobile and modular medical imaging equipment labs and cleanroom solutions throughout the United States. Modular Devices’ medical imaging solutions offer various imaging modalities through short- and long-term leases to healthcare systems of all sizes. Modular Devices is the only company offering modular cath labs as a stock-standard product available for rent. The Company’s pre-manufactured cleanroom division serves the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and manufacturing sectors by providing standard and customized pre-certified ISO and USP compliant units for lease and for sale. Modular Devices is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

