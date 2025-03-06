ModMed Unveils Dermatology-Specific AI with ModMed Scribe

Ambient listening solution ModMed® Scribe uses specialty-specific data to expedite and improve the experience of AI-driven documentation and post-note workflows

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ModMed®, a pioneer in specialty-specific healthcare technology, today announced the upcoming launch of ModMed Scribe, an AI-powered ambient listening solution poised to transform EHR documentation from clicks to natural conversation for faster workflows and enhanced patient care in dermatology.

Built by dermatologists for dermatologists and trained on a large repository of specialty-specific data, ModMed Scribe understands the specialty's unique challenges and complexities and goes beyond generic AI models with its capability for precision and structured data outputs.

AI Built for Dermatology

Trained on de-identified case notes strategically sampled from over 500 million real patient-provider interactions, ModMed Scribe comprehends the nuances of dermatological language, from complex medical terminology to the ever-evolving medical codes.

ModMed Scribe's unique training model, combined with structured data intelligence, allows it to adapt and expedite time-consuming documentation tasks. It works within ModMed's industry-leading EHR EMA® to suggest billing codes and streamline downstream post-note workflows such as medication entry, common lab orders, and patient education.

“AI's true potential in healthcare lies in its specialization. Just as physicians specialize in specific fields, AI models designed to learn and leverage expertise within a finite area will naturally have far greater depth and capabilities and be more helpful to medical practices," said Dan Cane, Co-Chief Executive Officer at ModMed. "We believe that specialized AI will not only enhance individual practices but also drive significant advancements across the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

ModMed Scribe seamlessly integrates with EMA and working together these products are designed to:

Generate comprehensive clinical note content within seconds: Capturing the subtleties of patient-provider conversations, freeing up dermatologists and clinical staff from the drudgery of documentation.

Capturing the subtleties of patient-provider conversations, freeing up dermatologists and clinical staff from the drudgery of documentation. Streamline post-note workflows: Suggesting and pre-populating downstream workflows, including billing and coding, allowing for more efficient use of time and resources.

Suggesting and pre-populating downstream workflows, including billing and coding, allowing for more efficient use of time and resources. Empower dermatologists to focus on what matters most: Building stronger patient relationships and delivering exceptional care.

Documentation demands can consume significant time and energy, often detracting from valuable patient interaction. In a recent survey that examined patients' expectations of AI in the doctor’s office, 51% responded that they spend between 7-15 minutes with their doctor in the exam room, and during their last visit, nearly half (46%) would have preferred more time with their doctor.* ModMed’s vision is to create technology that facilitates more meaningful time spent between clinicians and patients and less time wasted on administrative tasks.

“Over the past 15 years, we improved the patient-doctor experience through our Electronic Medical Assistant, a touch-based, mobile platform that adapts to each provider's preferences,” said Dr. Michael Sherling, Chief Medical and Strategy Officer at ModMed. "ModMed Scribe is our latest innovation that frees up doctors and their staff so they can focus on what matters most, delivering high-quality patient care.”

ModMed’s AI-Powered Practice at AAD

ModMed Scribe is part of ModMed’s AI-powered practice that integrates artificial intelligence into patient engagement, clinical workflows, and billing and operations to improve patient interactions, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance revenue cycle efficiency.

ModMed® will showcase its latest AI-powered healthcare solutions, including ModMed® Scribe, at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2025 Annual Meeting on March 7-11, 2025. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit ModMed at AAD. ModMed Scribe Dermatology's generally available release date is scheduled for the second quarter.

*Results from a survey of 2,000 patients conducted by Talkers, Inc. in December 2024.

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data and AI technologies. Leveraging extensive clinical data sets, we design intelligent software solutions to simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. With our specialty-specific EHRs, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and Analytics solutions, as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing, and marketing, we are trusted by over 40,000 providers to drive clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com or our blog and connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

