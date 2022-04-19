ModMed® Named “Business of the Year” by South Florida Business Journal

The Business of the Year award recognizes achievements and business leadership who set the standard for growth, service, quality, innovation and execution of a superb business strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ModMed®, a specialty-specific healthcare technology leader, announced today that the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) selected it as a “Business of the Year” for 2022.

Judges take into consideration a number of factors to determine the “Business of the Year” winners, including growth, community involvement, quality, innovation and execution. Nominees are divided into six categories based on size, with ModMed winning in the “$250 – 500 million” category. Ten years ago, the company received the award for the “H. Wayne Huizenga Startup Award” category.

“We’re thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our entire company,” said Daniel Cane, CEO and Co-founder of ModMed. “We have the people, the vision, the drive and the determination to continue to do what we can to ensure the future is bright for physicians and their patients – and we couldn’t do it without our passionate and dedicated teams at ModMed.”

Since 2010, ModMed has prioritized being an active member of the community through numerous initiatives supported by both the executive team and employees. Every employee is entitled to one paid day per calendar year outside of regular paid time off to dedicate to community service. ModMed also sets itself apart with an incredible company culture.

In addition to this award, ModMed has been recognized as a top business by several other organizations, recently receiving a silver “Best in Biz” award for Fastest Growing Company, the Business Intelligence Group’s (BIG) 2021 “Company of the Year” award, Digital.com’s “Best Patient Engagement Platforms” award and #1 Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and Electronic Health Record (EHR) in Surgical Specialties by Black Book™ Research.

Winners of the South Florida Business Journal’s “Business of the Year” awards were recognized at a reception on April 14. Additional details about the program and the full list of honorees are available on the South Florida Business Journal’s website.

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices to do their best work by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions designed to enable better, more personalized patient care. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

