ModMed® Launches AMP Marketing Services to Help Practices Attract New Patients, Manage Reputation and Improve Engagement

Healthcare technology leader to unveil ModMed AMP, a solution that includes website design & management, digital marketing, reputation management and e-commerce capabilities

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At this year’s AAD Annual Meeting, ModMed® will introduce its latest services designed to help physicians enhance their online presence, monitor and respond to patient reviews, sell products and services online and make it easier for dermatologists to market their practice overall.

According to the ModMed “What Patients Really Think” Annual Survey conducted by independent research firm One Poll, 69% of respondents believe it is important for a doctor’s office to have a modern-looking website. Moreover, nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents weigh online reviews heavily when selecting a new doctor.

This data indicates that, while it is paramount for providers to provide quality care, they must also focus on building a strong online presence to help attract patients and provide consumers with the customer service experience they expect.

ModMed AMP – which stands for Advertise, Market, Promote – offers a website design, reputation management, digital marketing and e-store package designed to help patients find a physician more easily and for practices to build and manage a strong online brand and reputation.

“In today’s digital world, it’s not enough to simply have a website or social media account for occasional use. For physicians, attracting patients is an ongoing process that requires an ongoing online strategy,” said Adam Kupperman, SVP of Specialty Business and GM of Dermatology and Plastic Surgery at ModMed. “We recognized that between managing operations, caring for patients and keeping track of financials, many providers are overwhelmed and don’t have time for marketing. ModMed AMP offers four services that work together to help practices in their efforts to attract and maintain online attention and engagement.”

Details of ModMed AMP include:

Website Design & Management. Domain registration and hosting , customizable for the practice, self-service capabilities, integrated with EMA (R) and ModMed Pay. Includes Search Engine Optimization ( SEO ), specialty-specific content and blogging.

Domain registration and , customizable for the practice, self-service capabilities, integrated with EMA and ModMed Pay. Includes Search Engine Optimization ( ), specialty-specific content and blogging. Digital Marketing. Digital ad design, Google Pay-Per-Click advertising, and social network advertising that leads to optimized landing pages for campaign performance monitoring.

Digital ad design, Google Pay-Per-Click advertising, and social network advertising that leads to optimized landing pages for campaign performance monitoring. Reputation Management. Our convenient review widget pulls certain patient reviews from the web to showcase on the AMP website. Practices can monitor, manage and respond directly to incoming reviews or choose to have the ModMed AMP team do this on their behalf.

Our convenient review widget pulls certain patient reviews from the web to showcase on the AMP website. Practices can monitor, manage and respond directly to incoming reviews or choose to have the ModMed AMP team do this on their behalf. E-Store. E-commerce site that can be used to sell products and services online. Practices can advertise their store as a purchasing option for patients on Facebook and in digital marketplaces such as Amazon.

“When you aren’t the only dermatology practice in your area, it can be hard to stand out from the competition. With ModMed AMP, we can help providers put their best foot forward and get noticed by current and prospective patients,” Kupperman added.

To learn more about ModMed AMP, stop by the ModMed booth #4255 at AAD 2022 or to schedule a demo, please visit www.modmed.com/aad2022.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices to do their best work by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions designed to enable better, more personalized patient care. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

