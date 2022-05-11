ModMed Honored as Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards Winner in 2022 American Business Awards

Leading healthcare technology company receives honors for its “It’s About Time” campaign and customer service department

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ModMed® has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Marketing Campaign of the Year – Healthcare – Services category, and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

ModMed received top recognition for the “It’s About Time” campaign, which was created to offer a view of what life could be like if we reduced some of the burden physicians and medical practitioners experience. The campaign features a multi-channel distribution approach using digital and print ads, direct mailers, paid and organic social media, a refreshed website, and a video that humorously shows children portraying doctors and medical professionals dealing with the challenges of working in healthcare.

“We wanted to avoid all the typical conventions of healthcare advertising and instead lean into the real challenges medical providers and staff face every day,” said Adam Riff, chief marketing officer at ModMed. “In developing the ‘It’s About Time’ campaign, we focused on empathizing with their realities and bringing to life relatable pain points at different times of the day, as a way to demonstrate the value of time and what’s possible when providers and staff have more of it. I couldn’t be more proud of our marketing team for delivering a campaign with such impact.”

One judge noted, “The [It’s About Time] video is incredibly enjoyable, with engaging humor and empathy for anyone working in the healthcare community, and instantly strikes a chord with your audience.”

The American Business Awards recognized the company for its rapid and effective response to customer needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At ModMed, we pride ourselves on achieving client satisfaction not only through our award-winning products but also by providing outstanding customer service,” said Rich Alessi, senior vice president of Customer Success. “We’re committed to helping our clients achieve their business goals through product, service and relationship development and have designed specialty-specific and role-specific customer success strategies to meet their needs. We listen and learn from the feedback of our clients, and customer satisfaction will always remain at the heart of what we do.”

ModMed provides a suite of healthcare solutions for specialty medical practices including its award-winning, electronic health record (EHR) systems, practice management, analytics and patient engagement tools.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Additional details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

For more information, please visit modmed.com.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

For more information:



press@modmed.com

Contacts

Matter for Modernizing Medicine



Alexandra Foley



978-518-4558



modmed@matternow.com

www.matternow.com