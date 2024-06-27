ModMed Appoints Chief Information Security Officer, Dan Costantino

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Practice technology leader ModMed® is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Costantino as its Chief Information Security Officer. Dan brings a wealth of experience as a technology leader and Marine Corps veteran with a distinguished career in building, optimizing, and innovating information technology, products, and cybersecurity programs. He will help build a strong culture of security awareness at ModMed.









Dan joins ModMed from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, where he served as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. In this role, he was instrumental in advancing the company’s cybersecurity posture and ensuring the protection of critical information assets.

Before his tenure at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dan held the position of Chief Product and Information Security Officer at a leading fintech firm. He also served as Chief Information Security Officer and Associate CIO at Penn Medicine, one of the United States’ top academic medical institutions, where he oversaw comprehensive information security and IT infrastructure programs.

Throughout his career, Dan has co-managed multiple cybersecurity consulting practices, advising clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 corporations. His expertise encompasses CISO and CIO consulting, product management, and strategic planning for IT and cybersecurity initiatives.

Dan’s leadership in cybersecurity has been recognized with numerous accolades, including multiple CSO50 Awards, CSO of the Year, and the Best U.S. Security Team award at the SC Awards 2020. He has also contributed his expertise to the boards of Health-ISAC, Symantec Healthcare, and VMware Healthcare Security.

Dan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Security from American Military University and an MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Costantino to the ModMed team,” said Daniel Cane, ModMed co-founder and co-CEO. “His extensive experience and proven track record in information security and IT infrastructure will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and enhance our technology solutions for the healthcare industry.”

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data, and AI technologies. Leveraging extensive clinical outcomes data, we design intelligent software solutions that simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. With our specialty-specific EHRs, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and Analytics solutions, as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing and marketing, we are trusted by over 35,000 providers to drive clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com or our blog and connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

