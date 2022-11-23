<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Modivcare to Present at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference 2022
Business Wire

Modivcare to Present at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference 2022

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation at the BofA Securities Virtual Home Care Conference 2022 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be found on Modivcare’s Investor Relations website at Modivcare Inc. – Investor Overview. A replay of each presentation will be available for 90 days following the date of the presentation.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

Contacts

Media
Kate Zerone

Director, Ombudsman & Communications

kate.zerone@modivcare.com

Investors
Kevin Ellich

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Kevin.ellich@modivcare.com

Articoli correlati

monday.com Promotes Yoni Osherov as its First Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Osherov will oversee the complete customer journey, drive business growth, and further increase collaboration across the company NEW YORK &...
Continua a leggere

monday.com Promotes Yoni Osherov as its First Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Osherov will oversee the complete customer journey, drive business growth, and further increase collaboration across the company NEW YORK &...
Continua a leggere

Zahra Jivá, Director of Global Sales Strategy at Pipedrive: Black Friday Holds a Vast Business Potential Beyond the Shopping Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday is around the corner and marks the start of the shopping season. Zahra Jivá, Director...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

monday.com Promotes Yoni Osherov as its First Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire