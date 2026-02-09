MODEX 2026: Supply Chain’s Marquee Event Coming to Atlanta in April

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Atlanta--Every industry has its must-attend event—the one gathering that sets the tone for innovation, networking, and strategy for the year ahead. For the supply chain, that event is MODEX, and for good reason: it’s where the biggest names, boldest ideas, and breakthrough technologies converge under one roof.

Coming to Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center from April 13-16, MODEX is all about scale, excitement, and impact. Over 50,000 supply chain professionals from the United States and around the world will gather to explore cutting-edge equipment and technology in manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and transportation on three show floors spanning over 630,000 square feet.

MODEX 2026 Highlights

Massive Exhibit Floor : Over 1,000 exhibitors covering three show floors will showcase the latest tech and innovation, including robotics, automation, AI-driven platforms, and sustainability solutions.

: Over 1,000 exhibitors covering three show floors will showcase the latest tech and innovation, including robotics, automation, AI-driven platforms, and sustainability solutions. Game-Changing Education : Industry thought leaders and visionaries will share insights on leadership, resilience, digital transformation, and future trends in four keynotes and over 200 sessions.

: Industry thought leaders and visionaries will share insights on leadership, resilience, digital transformation, and future trends in four keynotes and over 200 sessions. Hands-On Demos : Attendees can see autonomous vehicles, sensors, smart warehouse systems, and the latest computing and AI tools in-person, in-action.

: Attendees can see autonomous vehicles, sensors, smart warehouse systems, and the latest computing and AI tools in-person, in-action. Collaboration and Networking: Attendees can personally connect with leading executives, tech innovators, and experts who are shaping the future of supply chain operations.

“In an era of risk and disruption—geopolitical shifts, labor shortages, cyber threats, and sustainability mandates—staying ahead means embracing technology and innovation,” says John Paxton, CEO, MHI. “MODEX offers attendees real-time solutions for today’s supply chain challenges, strategic insights to future-proof your logistics operations, and collaborative opportunities that can lead to strategic partnerships and growth.”

“Supply chains are essential to global commerce,” adds Daniel McKinnon, Chief Exhibitions Officer, MHI. “By experiencing the wide range of solutions, engaging with industry-leading suppliers, and networking with experts and peers, supply chain professionals can discover opportunities that will pave the way for their future success.”

MODEX Keynotes

April 13: Lessons learned from the supply chain front line

Richard McPhail, CFO, The Home Depot

April 14: Exponential AI Supply Chains: Transforming Logistics with AI and the Exponential Organization

Salim Ismail, Exponential Strategist, Founder & Chairman of OpenExO, Founding Executive Director of Singularity University, Former Yahoo VP

April 1: A Conversation with a Racing Legend

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

April 15 Panel: Preview of 2026 MHI Annual Industry Report: Rewiring the Future: A Supply Chain Playbook for Innovation

Moderators: John Paxton, CEO, MHI and Wanda Johnson, Technology Fellow, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Stephanie Thomas, Associate Professor of Practice of Supply Chain Management, Sam M. Walton College of Business, University of Arkansas

Andrew Rice, Senior Product Manager of Warehouse Management Systems, Gallo

Frederick Cox, Director of Manufacturing at Central Shops, Disney

Camille Blake, Regional Director, Logistics, Carvana

MODEX is the largest manufacturing and supply chain event of 2026. It will be held April 13-16 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. See for yourself all that MODEX 2026 has to offer at https://videos.mhi.org/modex-2026-the-big-picture-every-detail-every-angle/

Whether you’re a logistics leader, a tech strategist, or a member of a supply chain team, attending MODEX 2026 is a game-changer for your operational success. Make plans now to attend and bring your team, April 13-16 in Atlanta – learn more and register for free admission at modexshow.com.

