Modernizing Medicine Ranks #1 for Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and EHR in Surgical Specialties by Black Book Research for the 3rd Year in a Row

The health IT company took the top spot in eight key performance indicators in the independent user survey from over 60 PM, EHR and RCM vendors

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Specialty-specific healthcare information technology leader Modernizing Medicine® today announced its #1 ranking by Black Book™ Research for the third year in a row for Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and Electronic Health Record (EHR) in Surgical Specialties.

Modernizing Medicine achieved the top client ratings in nine of 18 key performance indicators in the competitive vendor evaluation and has been recognized for high satisfaction and customer loyalty from surgical specialist practices nationally.

Modernizing Medicine’s Practice Management software and Revenue Cycle Management solution, modmed® BOOST, seamlessly integrate with Modernizing Medicine’s electronic health records system EMA®. They are part of Modernizing Medicine’s all-in-one suite of solutions that help address the clinical, operational, and financial aspects of specialty practices.

“Prior to implementing Practice Management, we used a separate PM platform that bridged to EMA. We lacked uniformity and consistency by having separate billing and scheduling silos,” said Todd J. Duellman, MD, Wisconsin River Orthopaedic Institute. “Now, having user-friendly, all-in-one orthopedic software has helped improve processes and streamline our workflow.”

Rob Ware, Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at Modernizing Medicine shared, “We offer physicians and their staff an easy-to-use, intuitive system that handles everything from scheduling appointments to managing documentation to submitting claims. Our specialty-specific suite supports the entire healthcare experience. We are thrilled to be recognized again as the top provider of end-to-end solutions that break down departmental silos and enable teams to work side-by-side.”

While ranked #1 overall, Modernizing Medicine earned the top spot for the following criteria:

Strategic alignment to initiative: VBC, MIPS/MACRA

Client relationships and cultural fit

Support and customer care

Trust, accountability, transparency

Integration and interfaces

Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing

Data security and backup services

Best of brand software and services and process improvement

Additionally, in March 2021, Modernizing Medicine ranked #1 on the Black Book Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions’ top EHR lists in seven of its medical specialties.

For more information, please visit Modernizing Medicine or read more about Black Book’s research here.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine is transforming healthcare through intelligent specialty-specific platforms that are intended to help our clients increase practice efficiency and focus on patient outcomes. Our platforms are built for speed and efficiency. Through our cloud-based, electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, Modernizing Medicine helps physicians streamline workflows from clinical to financial to operational environments. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry, urology practices and ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

