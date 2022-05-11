Model N Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenue Grew 11% Year-over-Year



Adjusted EBITDA Grew 105% Year-over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

“We continued our strong momentum in Q2, posting another quarter of record bookings and exceeded all guidance metrics. During the quarter, we closed two more large SaaS transitions and had success selling new products into our customer base,” said Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer of Model N. “2022 is a pivotal year for Model N as we continue to move a substantial part of our customers to the cloud. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving profitable growth and completing Model N’s transformation to a cloud company.”

Recent Highlights

Held Rainmaker 22, its 18th annual thought leadership and educational conference, which brought together more than 700 executives, key decision makers, and industry experts from around the world.

Issued its fourth annual “2022 State Of Revenue Report” ( www.modeln.com/state-of-revenue-report-2022 99% of executives report revenue management challenges within their own companies; 85% of executives surveyed agree that revenue management – which incorporates the ongoing optimization of revenue activities, including rebates, compliance, contracts, and pricing models to maximize growth – is “business critical”; Survey respondents said that “top impacts” on revenue management include supply chain disruptions (44%) and artificial intelligence (40%); 98% of executives say they face staffing issues in their revenue management program; and 51% expect that issues with staffing and lack of available expertise will have a “significant” impact on revenue management in 2022.

Launched Model N Ngage, a new application that provides customers with tailored in- app guidance to improve the customer experience and drive continued process improvements

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues were $53.3 million, an increase of 11% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription revenues were $38.2 million, an increase of 6% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

: Total revenues were $53.3 million, an increase of 11% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription revenues were $38.2 million, an increase of 6% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Gross Profit : Gross profit was $29.2 million, an increase of 18% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Gross margin was 55% compared to 51% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $31.9 million, an increase of 16% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 60% compared to 57% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription gross margin was 62% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 67% compared to 66% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

: Gross profit was $29.2 million, an increase of 18% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Gross margin was 55% compared to 51% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $31.9 million, an increase of 16% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 60% compared to 57% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription gross margin was 62% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 67% compared to 66% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Income from Operations : GAAP loss from operations was $(3.9) million compared to loss from operations of $(6.8) million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $6.4 million, an increase of 110% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

: GAAP loss from operations was $(3.9) million compared to loss from operations of $(6.8) million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $6.4 million, an increase of 110% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP Net Loss : GAAP net loss was $(8.0) million compared to a net loss of $(10.7) million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.22) based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 36.6 million compared to net loss per share of $(0.30) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 35.3 million.

: GAAP net loss was $(8.0) million compared to a net loss of $(10.7) million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.22) based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 36.6 million compared to net loss per share of $(0.30) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 35.3 million. Non-GAAP Net Income : Non-GAAP net income was $5.0 million, an increase of 219% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.14 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 36.8 million compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.04 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 36.9 million.

: Non-GAAP net income was $5.0 million, an increase of 219% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.14 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 36.8 million compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.04 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 36.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million, an increase of 105% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Guidance

As of May 10, 2022, we are providing guidance for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 and issuing guidance for the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

(in $ millions, except per share) Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Full Year Fiscal 2022 Total revenues 54.5 – 55.0 215.5 – 216.5 Subscription revenues 39.2 – 39.7 156.0 – 157.0 Non-GAAP income from operations 6.7– 7.2 26.5 – 27.5 Non-GAAP net income per share 0.14 – 0.16 0.56 – 0.59 Adjusted EBITDA 7.0 – 7.5 27.5 – 28.5

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Model N will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the company’s financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671, internationally, with recording access code 13725725.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Its integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Model N’s third quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results, Model N’s profitability, future planned enhancements to our products and benefits from our products, and expected benefits from our acquisition. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) delays in closing customer contracts; (ii) our ability to improve and sustain our sales execution; (iii) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (iv) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (v) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (vi) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (ix) success of new products; (x) the risk that the strategic initiatives that we may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xi) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; (xii) our ability to retain customers; (xiii) adverse impacts on our business and financial condition due to COVID-19 or the war in Ukraine; and (xiv) the possibility that the expected benefits related to our acquisition may not materialize as expected and our ability to successfully integrate Deloitte’s life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business and underlying technology. Further information on risks that could affect Model N’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and any current reports on Form 8-K that we may file from time to time. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. Model N assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross profit, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP gross profit excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and deferred revenue adjustments as they are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expense, and deferred revenue adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expense, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and deferred revenue adjustments. Additionally, stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and from company to company due to such things as valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, deferred revenue adjustment, interest (income) expense, net, other (income) expenses, net, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Reconciliation tables are provided in this press release.

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain, out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the difficulties of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,457 $ 165,467 Funds held for customers 83 316 Accounts receivable, net 47,907 43,185 Prepaid expenses 3,950 4,920 Other current assets 5,754 8,442 Total current assets 228,151 222,330 Property and equipment, net 1,701 1,907 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,088 20,565 Goodwill 65,665 65,665 Intangible assets, net 41,378 45,394 Other assets 9,085 7,929 Total assets $ 364,068 $ 363,790 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,056 $ 4,802 Customer funds payable 83 316 Accrued employee compensation 13,822 24,662 Accrued liabilities 5,015 4,719 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,556 4,529 Deferred revenue, current portion 57,457 57,431 Total current liabilities 84,989 96,459 Long-term liabilities Long term debt 129,769 124,301 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 14,829 17,229 Other long-term liabilities 2,553 2,283 Total long-term liabilities 147,151 143,813 Total liabilities 232,140 240,272 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 6 5 Preferred stock — — Additional paid-in capital 403,539 380,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,502 ) (1,205 ) Accumulated deficit (270,115 ) (255,810 ) Total stockholders’ equity 131,928 123,518 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 364,068 $ 363,790

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Subscription $ 38,243 $ 35,941 $ 76,331 $ 67,376 Professional services 15,037 12,251 28,491 23,550 Total revenues 53,280 48,192 104,822 90,926 Cost of revenues Subscription 14,464 13,734 28,380 22,726 Professional services 9,587 9,643 18,322 17,767 Total cost of revenues 24,051 23,377 46,702 40,493 Gross profit 29,229 24,815 58,120 50,433 Operating expenses Research and development 11,811 12,495 23,238 21,192 Sales and marketing 12,039 11,509 23,078 20,965 General and administrative 9,322 7,612 17,761 16,399 Total operating expenses 33,172 31,616 64,077 58,556 Income (loss) from operations (3,943 ) (6,801 ) (5,957 ) (8,123 ) Interest expense, net 3,848 3,552 7,626 7,014 Other expenses (income), net (112 ) 84 (12 ) 214 Loss before income taxes (7,679 ) (10,437 ) (13,571 ) (15,351 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 360 249 734 488 Net loss $ (8,039 ) $ (10,686 ) $ (14,305 ) $ (15,839 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 36,619 35,305 36,419 35,119

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (14,305 ) $ (15,839 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,479 3,523 Stock-based compensation 15,308 12,910 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,391 4,784 Deferred income taxes 280 173 Amortization of capitalized contract acquisition costs 2,027 1,382 Other non-cash charges 32 — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition Accounts receivable (4,682 ) (1,106 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,614 (1,888 ) Accounts payable (729 ) 682 Accrued employee compensation (5,517 ) (3,963 ) Other current and long-term liabilities (1,707 ) (816 ) Deferred revenue (263 ) 3,287 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,928 3,129 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (349 ) (745 ) Acquisition of business — (56,834 ) Net cash used in investing activities (349 ) (57,579 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan 2,401 2,282 Net changes in customer funds payable (233 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 2,168 2,282 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 10 22 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,757 (52,146 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 165,783 200,491 End of period $ 170,540 $ 148,345

Model N, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss $ (8,039 ) $ (10,686 ) $ (14,305 ) $ (15,839 ) Reversal of non-GAAP items Stock-based compensation expense 8,322 7,782 15,308 12,910 Depreciation and amortization 2,239 2,203 4,479 3,523 Acquisition-related expense — 47 — 2,409 Interest expense, net 3,848 3,552 7,626 7,014 Other expenses (income), net (112 ) 84 (12 ) 214 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 360 249 734 488 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,618 $ 3,231 $ 13,830 $ 10,719 Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 29,229 $ 24,815 $ 58,120 $ 50,433 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 1,936 1,848 3,415 3,025 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 709 709 1,418 991 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,874 $ 27,372 $ 62,953 $ 54,449 Percentage of revenue 59.8 % 56.8 % 60.1 % 59.9 % Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP subscription gross profit to non-GAAP subscription gross profit GAAP subscription gross profit $ 23,779 $ 22,207 $ 47,951 $ 44,650 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 1,065 846 1,923 1,369 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 709 709 1,418 991 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 25,553 $ 23,762 $ 51,292 $ 47,010 Percentage of subscription revenue 66.8 % 66.1 % 67.2 % 69.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP professional services gross profit to non-GAAP professional services gross profit GAAP professional services gross profit $ 5,450 $ 2,608 $ 10,169 $ 5,783 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 871 1,002 $ 1,492 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 6,321 $ 3,610 $ 11,661 $ 5,783 Percentage of professional services revenue 42.0 % 29.5 % 40.9 % 24.6 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating income (loss) $ (3,943 ) $ (6,801 ) $ (5,957 ) $ (8,123 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 8,322 7,782 15,308 12,910 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 2,008 2,008 4,016 3,180 Acquisition-related expense (c) — 47 — 2,409 Non-GAAP operating income $ 6,387 $ 3,036 $ 13,367 $ 10,376 Numerator Reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (8,039 ) $ (10,686 ) $ (14,305 ) $ (15,839 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 8,322 7,782 15,308 12,910 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 2,008 2,008 4,016 3,180 Acquisition-related expense (c) — 47 — 2,409 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (d) 2,736 2,427 5,391 4,784 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,027 $ 1,578 $ 10,410 $ 7,444 Denominator Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic 36,619 35,305 36,419 35,119 Diluted 36,619 35,305 36,419 35,119 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share Basic 36,619 35,305 36,419 35,119 Diluted 36,811 36,881 36,693 36,443 GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.45 ) Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.28 $ 0.20

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amortization of intangibles assets recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 709 $ 709 $ 1,418 $ 991 Professional services — — — — Total amortization of intangibles assets in cost of revenue (b) 709 709 1,418 991 Operating expenses Research and development — — — — Sales and marketing 1,299 1,299 2,598 2,189 General and administrative — — — — Total amortization of intangibles assets in operating expense (b) 1,299 1,299 2,598 2,189 Total amortization of intangibles assets (b) $ 2,008 $ 2,008 $ 4,016 $ 3,180

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stock-based compensation recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 1,065 $ 846 $ 1,923 $ 1,369 Professional services 871 1,002 1,492 1,656 Total stock-based compensation in cost of revenue (a) 1,936 1,848 3,415 3,025 Operating expenses Research and development 1,509 1,613 2,790 2,744 Sales and marketing 1,826 1,967 3,446 3,520 General and administrative 3,051 2,354 5,657 3,621 Total stock-based compensation in operating expense (a) 6,386 5,934 11,893 9,885 Total stock-based compensation (a) $ 8,322 $ 7,782 $ 15,308 $ 12,910

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, gross margin, income from operations, net income, weighted average shares outstanding and net income per share, which are adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expense, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and include dilutive shares where applicable.

